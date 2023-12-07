MIAMI, Fla. – EMBRACE, TLT Sports, MiamiDade Corrections and Rehabilitation, I.L.A. and others sponsors delivered toys and services to families at the Urban in Overtown on Saturday, Dec. 2. Event planner and coordinator Lavette McGill received a special mayor’s ofﬁce award for charity work in the community. City of Miami Community Specialist Martha Whisby, I.L.A. President Eugene Dixon and I.R.A. volunteer Felicia Marshall were among those who were present or helped distribute the toys to the families who waited in line for them.

KEVIN HICKS PHOTOS FOR SOUTH FLORIDA TIMES