Dorian Smith PHOTO COURTESY OF BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

Staff Report

Dorian Smith, and Michael Watson, have joined the leadership team of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County as vice president of Development and vice president of Programs, respectively.

The new positions reflect the growth and impact of the nonproﬁt’s mission to ignite the power and promise of youth by establishing professionally supported mentoring relationships.

Smith, MSW, MBA, an award-winning professional with more than 25 years of orchestrating organizational success, is an expert in ﬁnancial management, personnel management and community engagement.

Smith comes to Big Brothers Big Sisters after serving as chief strategic ofﬁcer at MarLee Strategies, focused on providing holistic strategies to facilitate long-term, sustainable success.

He previously served for six years as senior vice president Business Development at American Heritage Federal Credit Union, where he directed a 15person team and grew assets from $1.5B to $4.5B.

While in this position, as a seasoned motivational and inspirational speaker, Smith presented at ﬁve Marketing and Business Development Council conferences presented by the Credit Union National Association.

Previously, Smith was executive director of the Kids-N-Hope Foundation and Director of Development for The Merakey Foundation, both in Pennsylvania.

Vice President of Programs Watson, MBA, an expert in recruiting, developing, and maintaining highly effective teams, is well-versed in building strategic alliances with leadership and community stakeholders to facilitate key business operations.

Before joining Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, he served for 16 years as senior manager at CareerSource Broward, dedicated to providing innovative employment solutions and quality workforce services to businesses and individuals in Broward County.

In this position, Watson oversaw a staff of 100 and managed an operational budget of $20 million in support of the organization’s mission.

He previously held the position of Case Manager at South Florida Workforce for six years overseeing 1,500 cases and managing a team of 15 caseworkers.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward is to ignite the power and promise of youth. For other information visit BBBSBroward.org.