DEATH NOTICE

It is with great sadness that Grace Funeral Home announces the passing of Vannassa Marchell Cooper at the age of 59. Vannassa passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at her residence in Miami, Florida.

She is survived by her children – Avonte, Ayrenton, and Andre’, grandchildren – Ahmanie, Makayla, and Ace – and her life partner, Vincent Brown, who deeply mourns her loss.

Vanassa was a dedicated General Manager of Grace Funeral Home for over 20 years. In memory of Vanessa, instead of ﬂowers, the family encourages a donation to The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative or your favorite breast cancer awareness organization.

A Celebration of Life, themed "Her Party" in Denim Diamonds and Bubbles, will occur on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 4:00 p.m., at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. The venue address is 819 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136. For further details, please contact Grace Funeral Home at 305-688-6388.