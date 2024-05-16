SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Eddye Lee Bell, 98, died April 29. Service 11am Saturday, May 18, at

Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church.

Deborah Lee, 68, died May 9. Service 10am Saturday, May 18, at Holy Temple Restoration Ministries.

James Louis Marshall, 61, died May 1. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Leola Johnson Worsley, 86, toll collector, died May 3. Service 11am

Friday, May 17, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Marwin A. Givens, 54, chef, died May 10. Service 11am Saturday, May 18, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Betty Williams Crocker, 85, union representative for VA Hospital, died

May 7 at St. Catherine West Hospital. Service 10am Saturday, May 25, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.