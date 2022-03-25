SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME cd

Betty Strong, 85, died March 15. Service will be held 10am Saturday, March 26, at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church.

Roy Brown, 83, died March 2. Service was held 11am Saturday, March 26, at Emmanuel House of Prayer.

Ethel Mae Bell, 83, died March 21. Arrangements are pending.

Carmencita Parozo Lawson, 68, died March 21. Arrangements are pending.

Derek A. McKinzie, 47, died March 22. Arrangements are pending.

A GOOD SHEPHERD’S FUNERAL HOME

Michael Hayes, 56, equipment operator, died February 21. Services were held.