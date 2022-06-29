JAY FUNERAL HOME

Ossie Hollis, 84, educator, died June 18. Service will be held 10am Saturday, June 25, at Second Baptist Church.

Bishop Simeon D. Kemp, 76, died June 15. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 25, at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Novlet Whittick, 81, home health aide, died June 1. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 25, at Kendall Community Church of God.

Edward Farley, 74, laborer, died June 6. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, June 25, at Jay Johnson Chapel.

Oreatha Snow, 90, laborer, died June 19. Service will be held 3pm Saturday, June 25, at Jay Johnson Chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Bill Wilson, 97, died June 17. Service will be held 10am Saturday, June 25, at Restoring Grace Community Church.

Carlos "Champ" Fred Hunter, Jr., 11, died June 12. Service will be held 11am Saturday, June 25, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Catherine Gipson Darville, 80, died June 17. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, June 25, at Mount Bethel Baptist Church.

John Patrice, 67, died June 19. Arrangements are pending.

MANKER FUNERAL HOME

Sonnie F. Washington, 76, construction worker, died June 15 at Kindred Medical Center. Memorial services were held.

Tyrone Stanley, 61, construction worker, died June 17 at North Shore Medical Center. Memorial will be held 1pm Friday at Manker Memorial Chapel.