RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Rusie Kimball, 94, retired clerk for Burdines warehouse, died August 28 at Hialeah Hospital. Service will be held 10am Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Mother Annie Lee Butler, 91, retired childcare attendant, died August 28 at home. Service will be held 12pm Saturday at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Barbara Williams, 70, died September 1. Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 10, at Dade South Memorial Park.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Margaret Williams, 77, died August 27. Service will be held 10am Saturday, September 10, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Leola Adams, 90, died August 29. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 10, at Mount Bethel Baptist Church.

James Lee Miller, died August 31. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, September 10, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Lydia Penn, 45, died September 4. Service will be held 10am Saturday, September 17, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Lorenza Shephard, 85, died September 5. Arrangements are pending.