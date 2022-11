SHARE ON:

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Bobby Lee Beasley, 68, died October 31. Graveside service will be held 11am Wednesday, November 9, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Alma Barlow Jones, 94, died October 31. Service will be held 11am Saturday, November 12, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church.

Willie Mae Thomas, 84, died November 6. Service will be held 10am Saturday, November 19, at Williams Memorial C.M.E. Church.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Henry McNair, 89, died November

4. Service will be held 12:30pm Saturday, November 19, at Mount Hermon A.M.E. Church.

Leroy Williams, 72, died November

2. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, November 19, at Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.

Delores McPherson, 80, died November 1. Service will be in Chicago, IL.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Estella Traylor, dietician, 98, died November 4. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Anthony Sneed, 60, died October 31. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Mt. Pleasant MBC.

Israel Soto, 45, died November 5. Visitation will be held 1pm to 5pm Saturday at Jay Johnson Funeral Home.