ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Patricia Fleming, 73, died December 28. Service was held 10am Wednesday, January 11, at Saint Luke Baptist Church.

Juanita Smoot, 79, died December 27. Service will be held 10am Saturday, January 14, at Full Gospel Church of the Living God.

Hugh Donald Heath, 69, died January 5. Memorial service will be held 2pm Sunday, January 15, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Darius Roberts, 27, died January 4. Service will be held 11am Saturday, January 21, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Herman Flowers, 54, died January 9. Service will be held 2pm Saturday, January 21, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Odessa Randall, 92, died January 10. Arrangements are pending.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Leroy Bruce, 65, Miami-dade county truck driver, died January 2. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Morning Star MBC.

Joe Lewis Hinton, 82, coral gables crane operator, died January 4. Service will be held 11am Saturday at Glendale MBC.

Leora Watson, 79, homemaker, died January 4. Service will be held 1pm Saturday at House of God Pentecostal Church, Homestead.

Gregory Eugene Coley, Sr., 62, laborer, died January 6. Service will be held 2pm Saturday at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Rose Mary Gonzalez, 81, housewife, died December 30. Viewing will be held 2pm to 6pm at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Isadore Percel Ingram, 70, retired postal manager, died January 4 at Jackson South Hospital. Service will be held 11am Friday in the Chapel.

Evelyn Cooper Campbell, 90, retired educator, died January 9. Service will be held 11 am Saturday at Church of The Open Door.

Marsha Sturrup, 72, legal assistant, died January 4. Memorial Service will be held 12pm Wednesday, January 18 in the chapel.

Daniel Charles Knowles, 95, retired baker, died January 10 at home. Service will be held 11am Thursday, January 19, in the chapel.