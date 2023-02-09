RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Thomas W. Walker, 71, retired mail carrier for United Postal Service, died January 28. Service 11am Saturday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hollywood, Fl.

Cynthia Crooms, 67, legal assistant, died January 27. Service 2pm Saturday at Crooms Temple Church of God In Christ.

Judith M. Beneby, 60, program administrator for Medicaid, died February 1 at home. Service 1pm Saturday at Church of God of Prophecy No. 1.

ROY MIZEL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Cora L. Bradwell, 91, died January 29. Service 10am Saturday, February 11, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Margaret Payne, 103, died February 2. Service 11am Saturday, February 11, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Catherine L. Sims, 82, died January 1. Viewing 1-4pm Saturday, February 11, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Doris Cooper, 85, MDCPS Employee, died January 26. Service will be held 11am Saturday at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Maﬀett Henry, 71, truck driver, died January 29. Service 11am Saturday at Sweet Home MBC.

Charlie Price, 79, auto mechanic, died January 25. Service 12 noon Saturday at William Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.

Kathryn Ferguson, 62, MDCPS employee, died January 31. Service 1pm Saturday at Full Deliverance Baptist Church.

Edith Ginlack, 76, MDCPS employee, died January 24. Service 1pm at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.