ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Annie Glover, 91, died February 4. Service 11am Thursday, February 15, at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Johnney Jones, 90, died February 10. Service 11am Saturday, February 17, at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Pearline Gayle, 92, died February 5. Service 11am Saturday, February 24, at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Deborah Roberts Walls, 70, security guard, died February 11. Public viewing 11am Thursday, February 15, at Jay Funeral Home.

Leonard Henderson Jr., 79, roofer, died February 2. Service 11am Saturday, February 17, at Covenant MBC.

Efrem Young, 50, producer, died February 12. Service 11am Saturday, February 17, at Glendale MBC.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Casco William Shine, 71, landscaper, died February 1 at VA Hospital. Service 10am Saturday in the Chapel.

ST. FORTS FUNERAL HOME

Frank Barry-Austin, 94, Marine. Service Saturday, February 17, at Salvation Army Miami North Corps.