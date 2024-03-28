SHARE ON:

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Hazel Washington, 75, laborer, died March 22 at Unity Rehabilitation Center. Service 11am Monday, April 1 in the Chapel.

Francena King, 60, assistant manager, died March 18 at Memorial West Hospital. Service 11am Saturday at New You Ministries.

Terry Lee Wallace, Jr., 42, security ofﬁcer, died March in Miami, Florida. Memorial service 2pm Saturday in the Chapel.

Katie Lee Wright, 89, pastor for Mt. Olivette Freewill Baptist Church, died March 22 at Kindred Hospital. Service 12:30pm Tuesday, April 2, at Bethel Apostolic Temple.

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Mary McCrow, 91, housekeeping, died March 12. Service 11am Saturday, March 30, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Doris Whearry, 73, baptist hospital mail center supervisor, died March 16. Services 11am Saturday, March 30, at The Bethel Church.

Sandra Washington, 62, daycare operator, died March 13. Service 11am Saturday, March 30, at Jay Johnson Funeral Home.

Carolyn Michel, 80, homemaker, died March 19. Service 1pm Saturday, March 30, at National Church of God.

Donald Lewis, 58, mdc truck driver, died March 13. Service 1pm Saturday, March 30, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.

Edgar Harris, 48, forklift operator, died March 14. Service 3pm Saturday, March 30, at Lee C. Jay Memorial Chapel.