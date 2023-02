Gene Allington Davis, 61, mechanic for Ryder System Co., died January 25 at Jackson North Hospital. Service 11am Friday in the Chapel.

Cynthia Crooms, 67, retired legal assistant for Miami-Dade County School System died January 27. Service 11am Saturday at Crooms Temple Church of God In Christ.

Elsaida A. Anders, 91, retired nurse for Miami Dade County Health Dept, died January 27. Service 9am Saturday at Church of the Open Door.