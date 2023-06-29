TEDDY BRIDGEWATER FIELD: The City of Miami Gardens is dedicating the newly renovated football ﬁeld at Bunche Park in honor of the esteemed professional athlete, Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m., at Bunche Park, 15600 Bunche Park Drive, W., Miami Gardens, attended by Miami Gardens ofﬁcials, family, community leaders, sports enthusiasts, and admirers.

***

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT: City of West Palm Beach pop-up mini-market Thursday, June 29, 6 – 9 p.m., featuring the live music series and participating vendors listed on the Clematis by Night webpage. Visit wpb.org/events or call 561-822-1515.

***

HELPING SENIORS COMBAT LONELINESS: Broward County health events to help stay socially active, in honor of this month’s Global Loneliness Awareness Week, include learn the art of conversation through a fun, interactive game, Thursday, June 29 from 11 a.m. – noon, Tamarac Humana Neighborhood Center, 7666 N. Nob Hill Road, Tamarac. Call 954-724-1540.

***

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305530-8028.

***

REMEMBERING ALL CHILDREN: On Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m. an annual Remembrance ceremony at Sherdavia Jenkins Peace Park on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (NW 62nd St. at 12th Avenue in Miami’s Liberty City district, will provide a reminder, as we approach July 4th, of the senseless endangerment to the community that is posed by thoughtless ﬁring weapons to celebrate the holiday.

***

SHOWCASING HISTORIC NORTHWEST: On Saturday, June 1 the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (WPBCRA) is turning up the heat fpr Independence Day weekend with the return of BBQ, Brews & Blues. Local pit bosses will be ﬁring up their grills to create all your summer barbeque favorites, while South Florida’s best blues bands including the Old Skool Gang play the hottest licks! This event will also welcome new businesses to the area and showcase opportunities to become part of the vibrant community. The event is scheduled for the Heart & Soul Park, 825 N. Rosemary Ave., from 4 – 9 p.m. Register at BBQBrewsBlues2023.eventbrite.com.

***

WE THE PEOPLE NATIONAL MARCH: Thousands of people across the country, including more than 70 organizations and celebrity Ambassadors will be standing up for democracy and join forces to defend our basic freedoms this Independence Day weekend including on Sunday, July 2 at 9 a.m. at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale. Visit wtpmarch.org.

***

TAMARAC 4TH: Families, friends and neighbors are invited to take a dip at the Patriotic Splash Swim Party, from noon to 4 p.m. at Caporella Aquatic Complex, 9300 NW 58thSt. Guests can spend a day at the pool with kids’ arts & crafts, games and music. Admission is $5. Next the annual All-American Celebration at the Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St., entertainent includes an outdoor concert, food trucks and family-friendly fun. The evening will close with ﬁreworks under the stars. vent parking is limited, a free shuttle service will transport attendees. Visit Tamarac.org/60Years.

***

FIREWORKS IN TROPICAL PARK: Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department (PROS) is celebrating with this year’s theme, “Where Community Grows!” July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 7900 SW 40th St., Miami. Activities include demonstrations from PROS, a DJ, live musical performances, a Fun Zone with interactive activities and lawn games, and conclude with the ﬁreworks display starting at 8:45 p.m. There will be food trucks and refreshments onsite, offering an array of food and drink options for purchase. The 4th of July Celebration is a free event that welcomes individuals of all ages. Attendees are asked to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy an evening of fun under the stars.

***

4TH ON FLAGLER: The City of West Palm Beach event will return for its 35th year with a festive “Stars and Stripes in Paradise” theme, 6 – 10 p.m. along Flagler Drive (between Banyan Boulevard and Fern Street). Visit wpb.org/events, call 561-8221515 (TTY: 800-955-8771), or follow on Facebook @CityofWPB and Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

***

SBA WEBINARS AND WORKSHOPS: From Cash Flow Management for your business to Creating Your Brand Experience, to Simple Steps for Starting and Marketing Your Business, and more, ﬁnd U.S. Small Business Administration South Florida District Ofﬁce workshops and events at https://www.sba.gov/events?district=27

***

SOUTH FLORIDA BOOK FESTIVAL 2023: "WORD! Celebrating 50 Years of HipHop Culture" brings together literature and visual and performing arts, featuring leaders, authors and scholars of Florida’s hip-hop community, July 13 to 15 at Broward County Library’s African American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Registration is requested. Events and programs are free unless otherwise noted. Contact Tramiya Fitzpatrick, tﬁtzpatrick@broward.org or 954-357-6190.

***

DOG SHOW: Bring your family and friends for a weekend ﬁlled with great dogs, merchandise and tons of funn. See more than 1,000 dogs in competition, dock diving along with canine merchandise galore as well as behind the scenes access to grooming, at the Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club’s annual "Paw Prints In The Sand" event July 14-16 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds Exposition Center. Parking $5/day, admission $5, children under 12 free. Visit jupitertequestadogclub.org.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com