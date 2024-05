PHOTO COURTESY OF LERUE SARVIS, JR.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – City of Lauderhill officials including Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn, at the podium, Vice Mayor Lawrence “Jabbow” Martin, and Deputy Chief of Police Allen Siegel, on Monday announced their Lauderhill Peace365 Campaign, a groundbreaking initiative aimed toward addressing gun-related and domestic violence crimes by cultivating a culture of kindness throughout the community.