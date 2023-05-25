INCLUSIVE COMMUNITIES: The Rev. T.D. Jakes, CEO of the T.D. Jakes Group, announces strategic partnership with Wells Fargo & Company to build them. PHOTO COURTESY OF IPGSF.COM

SAN FRANCISCO (Black PR Wire) – Wells Fargo & Company and the T.D. Jakes Group, which includes T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, TDJ Enterprises and T.D. Jakes Foundation have announced a strategic partnership to drive economic vitality and inclusivity in communities across America.

Over the next 10 years, the partnership is estimated to result in up to $1 billion in capital and ﬁnancing from Wells Fargo, as well as grants from the Wells Fargo Foundation, with the goal of revitalizing neighborhoods, fostering economic opportunity and creating long-term change in communities most in need.

The aim is to drive long-term transformational impact over the next decade.

“This alliance with our organization allows us to further our four decades-long work to provide economic justice, eradicate food deserts, construct desirable workplaces and affordable housing, closing the digital divide and ultimately help families leave a rich and lasting legacy for the next generation,” said T.D. Jakes, chairman & CEO of the T.D. Jakes Group. “

In 2022, Jakes’ organization began purchasing nearly 100 acres of Fort McPherson, the historic former army base situated in enviable proximity to downtown Atlanta with plans to create an innovative community of commercial and residential space.

The plans for the land include mixedincome housing with an array of living choices such as single-family homes, townhomes and apartments positioned in well-designed neighborhoods with ample amenities aimed at enhancing the quality of life through healthy food choices, healthcare options and other wraparound services.

One of the ﬁrst prominent projects that Wells Fargo intends to support as a ﬁnancial partner is the revitalization of the Fort McPherson property, with the vision of aiding in developing the area into an inclusive neighborhood equipped with ample green space, a bike path, recreation centers, impacting the Historic Business and Cultural districts at Fort McPherson.

“We are excited to collaborate with the T.D. Jakes Group as they play a key role in the transformation of communities that will have a lasting impact for generations to come,” said Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo. “This strategic partnership goes beyond a one-off capital investment and underscores our continued commitment to diverse and inclusive communities. We look forward to seeing the meaningful difference we’ll make together in communities across the country.”

The Wells Fargo Foundation and T.D. Jakes Foundation also expect to provide ﬁnancial empowerment education and revitalize neighborhoods in underserved low- and moderate-income communities by increasing homeownership and fostering business creation in several cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas.