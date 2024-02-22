SPOTLIGHT ON “THE COOKOUT”: The signature event “celebrates community and culture, where the narrative is flipped, and delicious flavors are dished out with love,” said celebrity Chef JJ Johnson, host of “Just Eats with Chef JJ” on Cleo TV. Other highlights of the four-day foodie festival include the Overtown EatUp! returning for a second consecutive year. For the complete festival lineup and ticket information visit sobewff.org. PHOTO COURTESY OF SOBEWFF

Miami, Fla. – America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the sand will convene Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 500 chefs and wine and spirit producers, for a celebration comprised of more than 100 walkaround tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more.

Taking place Feb. 22 – 25 throughout Greater Miami and Miami Beach, the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF), is a star-studded, four-day, international destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

Celebrating 23 years, the gourmet gathering, in support of the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University, has raised more than $37 million for the school.

Highlights include celebrity Chef JJ Johnson’s signature event, “The Cookout” presented by Stella Artois, an engaging celebration of African American and Caribbean cuisine from across the Diaspora, happening on Saturday, Feb. 24, 4 – 7 p.m., at the Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

“The Cookout” provides a unique opportunity to honor and savor the contributions of those who have enriched the extraordinary heritage of the African Diaspora, organizers said.

With signature dishes by a diverse group of local and national Black chefs who share Chef JJ’s passion for resurrecting historical food traditions, foodies will have the chance to experience a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Black culture, in the stunning outdoor setting of the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach.

“In a world where food brings us together,” said SOBEWFF founder Lee Schrager, “’The Cookout’ stands as a testament to the power of shared moments, diverse flavors, and the joy of communal celebration.”

Joining as co-host is Angela Yee, host of Way Up with Angela Yee and former co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club.

Chef Johnson, author of the new book “The Art of Rice,” also host of “Just Eats with Chef JJ” on Cleo TV, founder of FIELDTRIP, and visionary behind "The Cookout," said he aims to recapture and showcase the beauty and brilliance of African American culinary traditions.

“It’s not just food for the body; it’s food for the soul,” Chef Johnson said. “This event is where you’ll savor the flavor of history and culture like never before.”

Other highlights of the festival of food-related professionals include the Overtown EatUp!, which returns on Sunday, Feb. 25 for its second consecutive year on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 3 – 7 p.m., on the Ninth Street Pedestrian Mall.

The walk-around tribute to the rich culinary traditions and cultural pride of Miami’s Overtown community will spotlight Historic Overtown and its chefs and culinary traditions.

Other SOBEWFF special guest chefs this year include: Chef Kevin Ashade, owner of Pangea Restaurant & Bar (Dallas, TX); Chef Karim Bryant, owner of Lil Greenhouse Grill (Miami); Chef Tristen Epps, executive chef at Eden Roc (Miami); Chef Justin Gaines, chef proprietor at Tap@1918 (Rocky Mount, NC); Chef Amaris Jones, owner of Chick N Jones (Miami); Travis Reece, owner of Chef Reece Kitchen (Miami); Daren Reid, owner of PurpleLit Oyster Company (Miami); Ronnie Faust, owner of Fat Ronnie’s Burger Bar (Miami); and Chef Derrick Turton, owner of World-Famous House of Mac (Miami).

South Florida again hosts the most delicious time of the year as SOBEWFF returns this weekend on its mission to “Eat. Drink. Educate.” For ticket information and the complete lineup of events for the 23rd annual festival visit sobewff.org.