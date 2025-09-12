Boca Raton – Florida Atlantic University Head Football Coach Zach Kittley earned his ﬁrst career win in convincing fashion, with the Owls defeating Florida A&M by 56-14 on Saturday night at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton. The highly anticipated game was seen as a test for FAMU to prove competitiveness against an FBS level opponent and for FAU to solidify its new coaching leadership. FAU quickly established dominance, scoring 22 points in the ﬁrst quarter while shutting out FAMU, who were scoreless in the ﬁrst half. Redshirt junior quarterback Caden Veltkamp tied a program record with ﬁve touchdown passes on the evening. The Owls (1-1) scored four touchdowns on their ﬁrst four drives on the way to the blowout victory over the Rattlers (0-2)