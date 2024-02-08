BOCA RATON, Fla. – Shenetria Moore, center, publisher & CEO of Sha’s Community Initiatives and SHE Holdings LLC, celebrated the 10th anniversary of her Project 12 Calendar, which spotlights the impact of African American male leadership in South Florida, Saturday at the Boca West Country Club. This year’s honorees, from left, included Patrick Franklin, Charles Banton, Stephen Hunter Johnson Esq, Frank Hayden, Harold Pryor, Aldric Marshall, Rashad Thomas, Commissioner Robert McKinzie, Keene Urquhart, Torrence Mack, Donte Bates, Mayor Wayne Messam, Harry Harrell, Mario Dickerson, Tony Nelson, Jeremy Banks, Dr. Brian Coleman, Reginald Pickens, Wil Romelus, Grant McGaugh and Dr. Zakiya Moyenda. “There are so many Black men doing positive things in our community,” Moore said. The Project 12 initiative is designed to acknowledge them from their various spheres of influence, and “inspire the next generation of men.”