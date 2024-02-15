MORE COOKOUT: As the South Beach Wine & Food Festival presents celebrity Chef JJ Johnson’s signature event. PHOTOS COURTESY OF SOBEWFF

Miami, Fla. – The South Beach Wine & Food Festival has announced celebrity Chef JJ Johnson’s signature event, The Cookout presented by Stella Artois, an engaging celebration of African American and Caribbean cuisine from across the Diaspora, happening on Saturday, Feb. 24, 4 – 7 p.m., at the Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

Joining as co-host is Angela Yee, host of Way Up with Angela Yee, and former co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club. Celebrity Chef JJ Johnson, author of the new book “The Art of Rice,” host of Just Eats with Chef JJ on Cleo TV, founder of FIELDTRIP, and visionary behind "The Cookout", aims to recapture and showcase the beauty and brilliance of African American culinary traditions.

“The Cookout stands out as an event that celebrates community and culture, where the narrative is flipped, and delicious flavors are dished out with love,” said Chef JJ Johnson. “It’s not just food for the body; it’s food for the soul. This event is where you’ll savor the flavor of history and culture like never before.”

The delicious event provides a unique opportunity to honor and savor the contributions of those who have enriched the extraordinary heritage of the African Diaspora. With signature dishes by a diverse group of local and national Black chefs who share Chef JJ’s passion for resurrecting historical food traditions, foodies will have the chance to experience a culinary journey through the rich tapestry of Black culture, in the stunning outdoor setting of the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach.

Special guest chefs include:

● Chef Kevin Ashade, owner of Pangea Restaurant & Bar (Dallas, TX)

● Chef Karim Bryant, owner of Lil Greenhouse Grill(Miami, FL)

● Chef Tristen Epps, executive chef at Eden Roc(Miami, FL)

● Chef Justin Gaines, chef proprietor at Tap@1918(Rocky Mount, NC)

● Chef Amaris Jones, owner of Chick N Jones (Miami, FL)

● Travis Reece, owner of Chef Reece Kitchen (Miami, FL)

● Daren Reid, owner of PurpleLit Oyster Company(Miami, FL)

● Ronnie Faust, owner of Fat Ronnie’s Burger Bar(Miami, FL)

● Chef Derrick Turton, owner of World-Famous House of Mac (Miami, FL)

Celebrating 23 Years, the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) is a national, star-studded, four-day destination event showcasing the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

The festival takes place February 22 – 25, with four days of over 105 events and over 500 food-related professionals present.

Lee Schrager, SOBEWFF founder, noted “In a world where food brings us together, The Cookout stands as a testament to the power of shared moments, diverse flavors, and the joy of communal celebration and we look forward to bringing this event to life next month.”

For ticket information and the complete lineup of events for the 23rd annual festival visit sobewff.org.