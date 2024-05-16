MEMBRANCE PROJECT PERFORMANCE: In memory of Samuel Nelson and Henry Simmons, two of the known victims of lynching in Palm Beach County, dancer Clarence Brooks will perform Talley Beatty’s poignant signature solo “Mourner’s Bench” (1947), followed by a lecture on the importance of this work to local and national history, in an ode to art, history, justice, and reconciliation, on Thursday, May 16, 6 – 7:30 p.m., at The Barker Center of The Benjamin School, 11000 Ellison Wilson Rd., North Palm Beach. The event will be of interest to dance aﬁcionados, educators, administrators, and the public who have interest in African American History, American History, Florida History, literature, dance, music, and social justice. Free event, reservations strongly encouraged. Visit pbcremembrance.org.

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881-4630.

YMCA/MIZELL COMMUNITY CENTER TURNS 2: Join the free celebration of two incredible years of ﬁtness, fun, and a happier and healthier community, through Saturday, May 18, L.A. Lee YMCA / Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW 6th St., Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-334-9622 or visit Eventbrite.com.

“STYLES OF AFRICA”: LaStar Elice Fashion Show, an extravaganza of culture, creativity, and couture, Sunday, May 19, 4 p.m., Riviera Beach City Marina, 200 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. Text 786-530-9827 or contact Latara Collins at thefashionelite24@gmail.com.

YOUTH AMBASSADOR PROGRAM: Registration is available for the four-month youth leadership development initiative providing training and support, plus connection to 600 other young people around the world. Visit worldliteracyfoundation.org/ambassador-program.

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, on display through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, “World Discovered Under Other Skies” and “Dwelling on the Invisible,” as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundationbdj40-scholarship/

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com