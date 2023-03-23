FROST SCIENCE MUSEUM: Youths can enjoy an in-depth experience of all the interactive exhibits at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science spring camp, March 20 – 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the ultimate hands-on experience filled with interactive exhibits and programs that cover the human body, environment, and the latest advances in technology. The action-packed week allows them to also conduct science experiments and make new friends. Their Mini-Camp is the perfect solution to a Teacher planning Day. The museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, also includes a state-of-the art aquarium and planetarium that offers great learning opportunities for everyone. Call 305-4349600

FREE SWIM LESSONS IN BROWARD: YMCA of South Florida locations are hosting “Swim for Jenny Week,” ﬁve days of free swim lessons and water safety instruction to children and adults of all ages from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24, at: L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center, 1409 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale Greater Hollywood YMCA Family Center, 3161 Taft St., Hollywood Hallandale Beach YMCA Family Center, 501 SE 1 Ave., Hallandale Beach Weston YMCA Family Center, 20201 Saddle Club Rd., Weston Pembroke Pines YMCA Family Center, 501 SW 172 Ave., Pembroke Pines Pembroke Pines Aquatic & Program Center, 1361 NW 129 Ave., Pembroke Pines Registration is available by phone at 954-334-9622 or in person.

ARTSERVE MENTAL HEALTH WELLNESS EXHIBIT: Through Friday, March 24, ArtServe is inviting all artists to submit their mental health-inspired creations in all mediums and genres for consideration in its upcoming exhibition: “Fostering Mental and Emotional Health – An Artist’s Journey Through Healing.” Fees waived for students eighth grade through college. Visit artserve.org/call-to-artists-wellness-an-artists-journey.

THE GENIUS SPECIES: In celebration of Women’s History Month, Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, March 25 through May 31. Opening reception March 24. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

HARLEM RENAISSANCE (AND BEYOND!): A free New World Symphony Mobile Wallcast Concert celebrating the glamour and innovation of the Harlem Renaissance. Bring your friends and family to the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, Sat, March 25, 5 – 6:30 p.m., to hear orchestral, band and jazz music from the 1920s and 1930s. Grab dinner from local food trucks and take a trip back in time to the speakeasies and concert halls of the Jazz Age. Visit Eventbrite.com.

HEALTH CHANNEL WOMEN’S HEALTH FAIR: Free, first-of-its-kind event features a live cooking demo, CPR and lactation classes, intimacy advice, door prizes, fun, and much more, free and open to the public, Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Miami Dade College West Campus, 3800 NW 115th Ave. Doral. Visit Eventbrite.com.

WOMEN AND WORTHINESS: The Center for Black Innovation presents Michelle Hollinger, author of “Sis, You’re Worth It: Seven Ideas for Manifesting Your Best Life,” for a powerful afternoon of releasing unworthiness, embracing your innate worth and welcoming more of the life you’re meant to live, Sunday, March 26, 2 p.m. at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. This Women’s History Month experience is free, registration required, visit Eventbrite.com. Pre-order Michelle’s new book, “Sis, You’re Worth It: Seven Ideas for Manifesting Your Best Life” by visiting https://theinstituteforworthyliving.com.

EARLY CHILDHOOD JOB FAIR: More than 35 employers, including child care centers, public and private schools, and recreation centers, will recruit for more than 175 positions, Tuesday, March 28, 2 – 6 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s Public Safety Conference Center, room PSD 108, on the Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Job seekers will be able to apply for full- and part-time positions, ranging from early childhood educators, teacher assistants, tutors, and center directors and administrators to preschool and VPK teachers, afterschool counselors, substitute teachers, bus drivers and more. Free and open to the public, pre-registration advised for speedy entry. Visit cspbcapps.careersourcepbc.com/index.php/registration/jobfair/199.

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: The 13th Annual Women Mean Business International (WMBI) Conference takes place March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami Convention Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami. Enjoy a day of networking opportunities, informational business tools and resources, and a Fashion Show sponsored by Pedeserra International showcasing elegant designs. This year’s conference theme, “Be Seen! Be Heard! Be There!” recognizes female entrepreneurs looking to make their voices heard, connect with like-minded individuals, and be seen as leaders in their ﬁelds! Call 786-515-0670, email admin@miamimbdacenter.com, visit Eventbrite.com or wmbi.biz.

“STEVIE WONDER” EXTENDED: FloridaStudioTheatre’s lively cabaret salute to the legendary musician, “A Place in the Sun,” must close on Sunday, April 16, after being extended three times. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

