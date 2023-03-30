ULTIMATE DINOSAURS: Meet a new breed exploring exotic beasts from the Southern Hemisphere, on view through April 23 at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Also includes a state-of-the art aquarium and planetarium that offers great learning opportunities for everyone. Call 305434-9600

DREAM DEFENDERS PROTEST DESANTIS: March with Broward County High School students, educators, community members, Dream Defenders and other activists, from the Broward County Courthouse to the School Board, April 2 at 2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., to stand up against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed legislation to crush children’s abilities to think for themselves and erase generations of struggle. Visit bit.ly/ protestdesantis954.

YOUTH HACK-A-THON: More than 100 high school students are expected to participate in “Brilliant Minds by Design (BMD)” hosted by the Greater Broward County Chapter of The Links, Inc., April 1 at the Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Hack-a-thon inspires youth to build their personal and collective capacity to help solve the county’s most pressing challenges, will include a panel of Generation Z leaders, an opportunity to collaborate with peers, gain volunteer service hours and win prizes. Visit greaterbrowardlinks.org or contact info@brilliantmindsabydesign.com.

THE GENIUS SPECIES: In celebration of Women’s History Month, Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, March 25 through May 31. Opening reception March 24. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

NEIGHBORHOOD PARTNERSHIP MEETING: The Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office will host on Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. in the Voting Equipment Center, 1501 NW 40th Ave., Lauderhill. Get information on the 2023 High School Voter Registration Drive, legislative updates, and find out how you can get involved in the process! RSVP for in-person attendance at Outreach@browardvotes.gov or visit browardvotes.gov.

TRANSFORMATION 305 LISTENING TOUR: The Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) is conducting a disparity study to monitor social-economic conditions throughout the county. The Transformation 305 Listening Tour will allow residents to share their perspectives on various social-economic issues in their communities. The first listening session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the Arcola Lakes Branch Library at 8240 N.W. 7th Ave., Miami. More sessions are scheduled, visit bit.ly/MDEATTransform305.

I’M THE BOSS OF MY LIFE: The Overtown Children & Youth Coalition (OCYC) will host a conference geared toward 13- 24-year-olds on Friday, April 7 at the Intercontinental,100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., to create a pipeline of job-ready local youth prepared to access the workforce. Whether interested in finance, IT, communications, or hospitality, students attending will have access to learning their options and opportunities while learning from industry experts and potential employers Visit overtowncyc.org.

WOMEN MEAN BUSINESS: The 13th Annual Women Mean Business International (WMBI) Conference takes place March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami Convention Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami. Enjoy a day of networking opportunities, informational business tools and resources, and a Fashion Show sponsored by Pedeserra International showcasing elegant designs. This year’s conference theme, “Be Seen! Be Heard! Be There!” recognizes female entrepreneurs looking to make their voices heard, connect with like-minded individuals, and be seen as leaders in their fields! Call 786-515-0670, email admin@miamimbdacenter.com, visit Eventbrite.com or wmbi.biz.

“STEVIE WONDER” EXTENDED: FloridaStudioTheatre’s lively cabaret salute to the legendary musician, “A Place in the Sun,” must close on Sunday, April 16, after being extended three times. Tickets at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

