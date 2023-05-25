“CHAIRMAN’S HEALTH WALK”: Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III will host an inaugural walk to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami, and arrive at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. The walk continues the wellness initiative, XerciseDaily, launched by Gilbert in January 2023 to encourage everyone to dedicate at least 30 minutes per day to decisions that lead to a healthy lifestyle.

***

MENTAL HEALTH DOCUMENTARY: Premiere screening of the film “HUSH / Help Us Say Help,” Thursday, May 25, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Scott Galvin Community Center, 1600 NE 126 St., North Miami. A Mental Health Awareness Month event, fostering open conversations and breaking barriers to promote awareness, the documentary is the focus of Breaking the Stigma Together, an event designed to address the stigmas associated with mental health in the Haitian community. Free and open to the public, refreshments will be served. Visit HUSH.NorthMiami.Eventbrite.com.

***

HAITIAN HERITAGE MONTH @ MOCA: “Lonnie Holley: If You Really Knew” provides a focused look at the career of the Birmingham, Ala.-born artist and musician, through Oct. 1 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., Miami. The exhibition, curated by MOCAcurator Adeze Wilford, will feature 70 works including foundational “sandstone” sculptures, new works on paper and large-scale quilt paintings that depict faces. Holley’s influence on Southern art is highlighted in a section he curated featuring works from artists such as Miami native Purvis Young, Thornton Dial, Mary T. Smith and Hawkins Bowling. MOCA’s May programming also includes Teen Art Force Exhibition and Fashion Show, Friday, May 26, 6-6:30 p.m.; Jazz at MOCA: Featuring The CieL Experience, Friday, May 26, (seating starts at 7 p.m.). Visit mocanomi.org.

***

INSIDE | OUTSIDE: The Box Gallery exhibition on view through May 31 showcases the unique and original work of artists who have created outside of traditional art circles and includes a range of media, including painting, sculpture, and mixed media, at 811 Belvedere Rd., West Palm Beach, Florida. Free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visit theboxgallery.info or call 786-521-1199.

***

THE GENIUS SPECIES: Ten North Group presents a group exhibition curated by artist and scholar Anya Wallace, on view at The Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC) in Opa-locka, 675 Ali Baba Ave, through May 31. Wallace curates a restorative and playful art environment featuring the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Ciara Newton, Briana Pizarro, Ebony Y. Rhodes, T. Thompson and Sarah Stefana Smith, spannng various mediums as tactics for expression and exploration into issues surrounding race, nationality, class, gender, orientation, religion and education.

***

FREE FAMILY FESTIVAL AT AARLCC: Enjoy a day of fun for the whole family at the 18th Annual Children’s BookFest, the official kick-off for Broward County Library’s 2023 Summer Learning Program, held from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m on Saturday, June 3 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Register for our free Summer Learning and enjoy a book giveaway, prize raffle, entertainers, crafts, face painting, activities, costumed characters, local authors, vendors and a virtual reality demo. Email BCLSummer@broward.org or call 954-357-6282.

***

“I GOT BANK” CONTEST: OneUnited Bank announces its 13th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account. To make financial literacy a core value of the Black community, the bank is offering a free “I Got Bank” E-Book. Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives. Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2023. The bank will choose ten winners and award each a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by Aug. 31, 2023. Visit oneunited.com/book.

***

BLACK PEARL SINGS! In Depression-era Texas, two women from very different backgrounds discover the other holds the key to everything they’ve each been searching for. “Black Pearl Sings!” tells the evocative story of an unlikely bond, the preservation of musical heritage, and the human need for hope and healing. Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the lineup for its 2023 Summer Season, featuring a three-show Mainstage Series and a three-show Cabaret Series. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, FST offers all three Summer Mainstage productions or all three Summer Cabaret shows for as little as $49. Subscriptions on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941-366-9000.

***

MELTON MUSTAFA JR. FREE CONCERT: Pompano Beach Arts welcomes the Grammy-nominated saxophone player back to the Ali Cultural Arts Center as we celebrate Black Music Month. He will be performing with a group of outstanding musicians and audiences on a melodious journey through the history and impact of jazz. The evening will also feature the art of spoken word by renowned poet Eccentrich. This free performance will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Register at pompanobeacharts.org

***

LOVING AVERY: The Arts Garage presents a musical salute to South Florida treasure Avery Sommers on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m., headlined by singers Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziata, along with special guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by Music Director Phil Hinton (piano) with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass. Tickets $75 per person available at the Arts Garage, 94 NE 2nd Ave. in Delray Beach, at 561.450.6357 or online at ArtsGarage.org.

***

