2ND ANNUAL JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: The Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association hosts a night of culture and connection, Thursday, June 15, 6 – 8 p.m. at Manatee Lagoon, 6000 N. Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, fellowship and vendor shopping, African drumming & dancing by Faith’s Place, poetry, African Attire Fashion Show by Neesha’s Finest Fashions, live art and silent auction. African attire strongly encouraged. Tickets at https://sdcbwla.wildapricot.org/events.

***

OUR TIME IS NOW! The South Florida Chapter of the National Association of Blacks for Reparations in America (N’Cobra) invites you to a community meeting with special guest Robin Rue Simmons, founder and director of First Repair, Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m. at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 760 W. 53rd St., Miami. Call 919-602-9380 or 678-437-7882 or visit ncobraonline.org.

***

1619 PROJECT ACADEMIC DISCUSSION: Thursday, June 15, 6 p.m., Riviera Beach Marina Event Center, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. Call 561-845-4040 or visit rivierabch.com.

***

CLEMATIS BY NIGHT: The City of West Palm Beach will host pop-up mini-markets on Thursday, June 15, Thursday, June 22 and Thursday, June 29 from 6 – 9 p.m. featuring the live music series and participating vendors listed on the Clematis by Night webpage. Visit wpb.org/events or call 561-822-1515.

***

JUNETEENTH 2023, APPRECIATING OUR COMMUNITY’S ROOTS: Freedom Day Leadership and the legacy of Imam W.D. Muhammad, June 16 – June 18, Masjid Al-Ansar, 5245 NW 7th Ave., Miami. Includes Salatul Jumuah, Community Fish Fry, New Africa Marketplace, Workshops for adults and young adults, activities for children, Pioneer Exhibit, Sunday Ta’alim, and New Africa Community Feast honoring our leaders (please wear African attire). Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Includes performances by Ashanti Cultural Arts, live music by Motown Magic, food vendors, kids area, and more, Friday, Jun 16, 7 – 9:30 p.m., Tamarac Sports Complex, 9901 NW 77th St, Tamarac. Visit eventbrite.com.

***

ARTWALK’S RICHMOND HEIGHT’S JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Discover the history of Richmond Heights, a thriving African American community in South Dade. Enjoy live music, DJ performances, Black art, delicious fare from food trucks, artisan vendors, the alternative Flea Market, and activities for all ages at this free cultural arts festival, Friday, June 16, 5 – 9 p.m., 14700 Lincoln Blvd., Miami.

***

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL ’23: A three-day event sponsored by the Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board to honor our living legends featuring a living museum, food trucks, bounce houses and more, June 16-18, Saturday & Sunday 3 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sunday, Noon – 10 p.m. Visit Eventbrite.

***

BLACK ART BRUNCH: Enjoy an all-Inclusive Juneteenth experience with a host of Black artwork, live performances and more, Saturday Jun 17, noon – 4:30 p.m., Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach. Visit eventbrite.com.

***

“MISS JUNETEENTH”: Movie Night, Saturday June 17, 7 p.m., Bicentennial Park, 190 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach. Call 561-845-4040 or visit rivierabch.com.

***

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FEST 2023: The African American Heritage Board and City of Deerﬁeld Beach host on Saturday, June 17 at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 445 SW 2nd St., Deerﬁeld Beach. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

JUNETEENTH PARK-IN AND PARTY CELEBRATION: Experience the culture of Miami Gardens, Saturday, June 17, 5 p.m. (gates open at 3:30 p.m.), at Hard Rock Stadium., 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, hosted by comedian Marvin Dixon, featuring DJ Bo Weezy, and local talent showcasing the community’s diversity, unity and achievements. General admission $10 per car, visit miami-gardens-fl.gov or call 305-622-8000 x2789.

***

JUNETEENTH AT SPADY: Donna Singer and the 18-piece Diamond Jazz Orchestra will pay tribute to Count Basie, Duke Ellington and other big band greats on Saturday, June 17, 6-8 p.m.; at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. The museum will open beforehand for exhibit viewing. Guests will be encouraged to dance during the concert. Tickets $50 per person, $80 per couple, all proceeds in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, will go toward museum programming and events. Visit Eventbrite.com.

***

JUNETEENTH FAMILY FESTIVAL: Saturday Jun 17, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale. Visit eventbrite.com.

***

CELEBRATE JUNETEENTH ON MIAMI BEACH: Saturday, June 17 Soul Vegan Festival at Lummus Park, 600 Ocean Dr., from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., featuring plant-based African American and Caribbean dishes, activities for children, live entertainment and more. Entry free, food and drinks available for purchase onsite. Visit soulveganfestival.com. On Monday, June 19, FIU Miami Beach Urban Studios (420 Lincoln Road, Suite 440) exhibits “Reflecting Black to the Future: Celebrating Emancipation and Freedom” by Dr. Valerie L. Patterson at 9 a.m.; a retrospective with mixed media, including digital technology. Also Monday, June 19, 6:30 – 10 p.m., The Juneteenth Experience: Hued Songs’ Mainstage Performance & Film Screening; a multidisciplinary, immersive performance of our American Holiday, Juneteenth – past, present, and future. Celebrating Freedom, Black artists, Black culture, Black community, and Black Miami. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Visit huedsongs.org.

***

ABFF COMMUNITY DAY: The 2023 American Black Film Festival will close out its ﬁve-day event on Sunday, June 18, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, from noon to 5 p.m., free and open to the public. Register for a free admission ticket at Eventbrite.com. ABFF will be available to a global audience June 19-25 at abffplay.com/.

***

ARTS & CULTURE IN THE GARDENS: Presented by the Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, Sunday, June 18, 1 – 5 p.m., Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, highlighting traditional African arts to emphasize Black culture, ancient folklore and customs passed down through generations. Connect with dancers, drummers and art lovers, and take a class taught by professional artists and appropriate for all ages. Admission free, pre-registration required, visit miamigardens-fl.gov or call 305-622-8000 x2789.

***

JUNETEENTH FOR KIDS CELEBRATION: Monday, June 19, “Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami. Story time, a fun dance party, decorating Juneteenth flags and wearables and Juneteenth parade. Call 305-373-5437 or visit miamichildrenmuseum.org.

***

TRI-COUNTY JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: Sunshine Slopers Ski & Travel Club will hold its annual picnic, Monday, June 19, 11a.m. – sunset, at Dr. Von Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, 6503 Ocean Dr., Dania Beach. Call 305-812-7833 or 305-803-3172.

***

“SAVANNAH BLUE” ALBUM RELEASE TOUR: Jazz pianist, composer, arranger, educator Dr. Greg Satterthwaite announces his sophomore album, a blend of his Jamaican roots mixed with jazz classics and original compositions, with a free community concert June 21 at Palm Beach Lakes High School, 3505 Shiloh Dr., in West Palm Beach as part of the School District of Palm Beach County’s 29th Annual African, African American, and Caribbean Studies Summer Institute. Visit gregonkeys.com.

***

