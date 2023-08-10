EDUCATION TOWN HALL: A platform for community members to hear from Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz pertaining to the new Department of Education African American teaching benchmarks, Thursday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 21311 NW 34th Ave, Miami Gardens. Reserve a spot on Eventbrite as seats are limited: fldoetownhall.eventbrite.com/

***

“CHOOSE PBSC OPEN HOUSE”: Palm Beach State College will hold a collegewide event for new and prospective students from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 in the gymnasium on the Lake Worth campus. At the event, which coincides with PBSC’s 90th anniversary year, students can learn more about PBSC’s 130-plus programs, apply to the College, complete their FAFSA, and register for fall classes. New Student Orientation session at 10:30 a.m. in the Duncan Theatre, discounted meals in the cafeteria, and featuring Danielle Phillips from DJ Divine Entertainment and individuals from Hubbard Radio who will hold contests with prize giveaways. Admission free. Students can register to attend at bit.ly/ChoosePBSC. Call 561-868-3020.

***

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEKEND OF PRAYER: The Revelation Community Education Center, Inc. (RCEC) is hosting a virtual prayer vigil on Aug. 12 and encouraging houses of worship to have a special time of prayer on their Sabbath that weekend, to encourage South Florida residents to pray for the safety and success of our school communities as the new school year approaches, part of RCEC’s 30th anniversary observance.

***

2 BACK-TO-SCHOOL EVENTS: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien will host for the District 2 community on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami, and Sunday, Aug.13 at Oak Grove Park at 690 NE 159th St., Miami. Both events will begin at 10 a.m. Backpacks and school supplies will be provided to youth while supplies last. To preregister to attend call 305-3420820, or visit the District 2 Ofﬁce, 915 NE 125th St., Suite 2A, Miami.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

EXPUNGEMENT “REDEMPTION” WORKSHOP: The Miami-Dade County Interfaith Advisory Board (IAB), in conjunction with the Miami-Dade County Public Defender’s Ofﬁce, will host, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Ave., Miami Gardens. A record that is sealed is conﬁdential and exempt from public access and is only available in certain instances. Expunging a record is when the court orders the physical destruction of the record. A person whose record has been expunged or sealed can lawfully deny the existence of the criminal case with some exceptions. In Florida, it can be difﬁcult to qualify to have a record sealed or expunged. The purpose of this event is to help the public understand the process and provide assistance in sealing and expunging records if eligible. Contact IAB Program Director Teo Noboa at 305-375-5784.

***

BROWARD VOTES: The Broward County Supervisor of Elections ofﬁce announces the grand opening of our six Permanent SOE Branch Ofﬁces, strategically located across the county to make it easier to register to vote, update voter information, request a Vote-By-Mail ballot and more, Aug. 14. Visit browardvotes.gov or contact Ivan Castro, 954-654-1611.

***

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

***

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com