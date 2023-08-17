GARVEY ROOTZ EXTRAVAGANZA: Returning Aug. 17 to the City of Miramar in celebration of the 136th anniversary of the birth of Marcus Garvey, the Jamaicanborn Pan-American and Pan-African hero. Entry is free for the event, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex, 6700 Miramar Parkway in Miramar. Beginning with the libation, a symbolic ritual recalling the names of freedom ﬁghters across Africa, the Americas and the Caribbean, the celebration will pay homage to the African Ancestors and will educate patrons about Marcus Garvey’s teachings, philosophies and legacy. Hosted by the Rootz Foundation Inc. in association with City of Miramar Commissioner Maxwell Chambers, keynote speaker is Mwariama Kamau, International Organizer for the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), the organization established by Garvey in 1914. Call 754-264-2205 or email rootzfoundation@gmail.com.

WHITNEY HOUSTON COVER PARTY: South Florida PBS invites you to join us and our host, 1015 Lite FM radio’s Tamara G., for a night of fun, music, and dancing, Friday, Aug. 18 at Arts Warehouse in Delray Beach as we celebrate the life and legacy of our August guide cover star, Whitney Houston. Guests are invited to join us for a complimentary reception with live music by DJ Dre Vendetta and Ja’Nia Harden, drinks, light bites, photography, raffles, and of course, Whitney’s greatest hits. To RSVP for this free screening event visit southfloridapbs.org/events/

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

EXPUNGEMENT “REDEMPTION” WORKSHOP: The Miami-Dade County Interfaith Advisory Board (IAB), in conjunction with the Miami-Dade County Public Defender’s Ofﬁce, will host, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd Ave., Miami Gardens. A record that is sealed is conﬁdential and exempt from public access and is only available in certain instances. Expunging a record is when the court orders the physical destruction of the record. A person whose record has been expunged or sealed can lawfully deny the existence of the criminal case with some exceptions. In Florida, it can be difﬁcult to qualify to have a record sealed or expunged. The purpose of this event is to help the public understand the process and provide assistance in sealing and expunging records if eligible. Contact IAB Program Director Teo Noboa at 305-375-5784.

ROOSEVELT HIGH SCHOOL TOWN HALL MEETING: Alumni, friends and neighbors are invited to attend, spread the word and encourage others to come out and show support for a Research Library/Museum and Cultural Center at the Historic Roosevelt High School facility, once the focal point of educational, social and cultural activities for the African American communities, Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 1900 N. Australian Ave. West Palm Beach.

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

28TH PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY & JAZZ NIGHT: Join in celebrating "the People’s Pastor" Rev. Gerald D. Kisner and his wife Lady Mami H. Kisner of historic Tabernacle Baptist Church, 801 8th St. in West Palm Beach, in two events recognizing their accomplishments over the years. "Jazz Night at TAB," on Friday, Aug. 25, will feature entertainment, hors d’oeuvres and a sumptuous dinner, for $50. On Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9:45 a.m. the guest speaker will be Rev. Willliam Franklyn Richardson, III of Grace Baptist Church in Port Saint Lucie. Donations for a ticket to sponsor a senior member to attend would be appreciated you are unable to attend the "Jazz Night at TAB" dinner; send your $50 via Cash App to $GloriaShuttlesworth, PayPal or Zelle by Aug. 17, stating whether you will be attending or if it is a donation. Checks can be sent directly to the church. For further information call 561-385-8000 or the church ofﬁce at 561-832-8338.

BERES HAMMOND: The Jamaican reggae superstar brings his “Forever Giving Thanks” tour to the Au-Renee Theater at Broward Center on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 with $139 Spirit Club Level seats at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954-462-0222 or in person at the Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Ofﬁce, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

