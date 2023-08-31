FREE CO-WORKING FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Call 305-482-1832 or visit cfbi.org

***

“FLASH POINTS”: “The Photography of Ernest C. Withers,” through Aug. 31 at the Arts & Recreation Center (The ARC), 675 Ali Baba Ave., Opa-locka. Call 305-5308028.

***

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

LYRIC THEATER 110TH ANNIVERSARY: Mark your calendars! The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater will commemorate 110 years of history, culture, and entertainment excellence on Nov. 18, 2023, at the iconic venue, 819 NW 2nd Ave. in Miami. The Lyric opened in 1913, quickly becoming a major gathering place for the African American community in Miami, serving as a community space, vaudeville playhouse, a movie theater and ﬁnally, a church. Under the theme “The Crown of Overtown,” the Lyric is celebrating and paying tribute to its timeless legacy as a cherished community staple. More details about the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks.

***

VOLUNTEER AT BROWARD CENTER: . The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is holding orientations in September for volunteer opportunities at the Broward Center and its afﬁliated venues. Applications are available online at BrowardCenter.org/Usher, by emailing volunteer@browardcenter.org or calling 954.468.2684. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

FLORIDA FAMILY SUMMER WEBSITE: Relive the nostalgic memories of summer road trips by exploring informational, historical and cultural locations throughout the state that are family-friendly and affordable or free. Includes an interactive map indicating the locations of Florida’s libraries, Main Street communities and arts and culture facilities. Travelers can make their way through a local region or their own neighborhood, and visit sites that help to tell Florida’s unique history and culture.

Visit DOS.MyFlorida.com/FamilySummer.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW: The 52nd edition opens on Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Regarded as one of the industry’s premier auto shows, this year again will feature many vehicles making major debuts, such as the 2024 Nissan Z NISMO global debut, the South Florida debut of the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Coupe, the Miami Auto Show debut of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler and the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Admission $15 for adults, $6 children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. Visit miamiautoshows.com.

***

DIRECTOR’S BOOK CLUB: Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs is introducing a new location for her event, returning Sept. 5, 1 – 2 p.m. to be held in local coffee shops and cafes. Participation is free and registration is requested. Attendees purchase their own refreshments. Call 954-357-5553 or email JMLUGO@broward.org.

***

"TRAZ" POWELL STADIUM DOCUMENTARY: Emerging ﬁlmmaker, director, writer, and producer Nicanson Guerrier delves into the rich history of Miami’s legendary stadium’s unique story as the high school home of numerous NFL players, earning it the nickname "The Mecca of High School Football." The screening will occur on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami.To register for a free ticket visit: https://bit.ly/3syh4nN.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com