FREE COMMUNITY BLOCK PARTY: The Kravis Center’s fun-ﬁlled day, Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live performances by Palm Beach Symphony,

Ballet Palm Beach, Young Singers of the Palm Beaches and others; a community singalong; musical instrument “petting zoo”; interactive theater; a silent disco; free workshops, including Miami City Ballet, Fusion Dance, Beat Box, and more. Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Highlights include – Children playing with musical instruments at the “petting zoo” (all day, Dreyfoos Lobby) – Live jazz, reggae, Spanish guitar, Afro-Brazilian and Middle Eastern music and dance (11 a.m. – 12:40 p.m., various locations) – African drum circle (12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m., Gimelstob Ballroom) – MiamiBloco Samba workshop (12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Kravis Family Plaza) – Hip Hop and Street Dancing workshop (2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m., Gimelstob Ballroom) For schedule or other information visit kravis.org/block-party.

***

JADE X SADE OPENING NIGHT: Join us for an extraordinary night of art and refreshments at our upcoming gallery night, featuring sponsored drinks by Hey Hei, Saturday, Oct. 14, 6:30 – 9 p.m., Gasper Arts Center, 250 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach. Free RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

***

$50K CLASSROOM MAKEOVER GRANTS: Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is offering funds for ﬁve eligible Florida schools to update STEM classrooms with new infrastructure, technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and training for teachers, as part of its continued commitment to STEM education. Eligible public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply, and winners will be announced later this year. Grant applications will be accepted through Oct. 15. Visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. This year’s theme is “Here We Grow Again,” where all season we’ll celebrate the market’s year-over-year growth and expanded offerings, as well as our success as the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S., as voted in a USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

STUDENT ENRICHMENT THROUGH THE ARTS: The Broward Center for the Performing Arts kicks off the new season of the award-winning SEAS program at The

Parker in which students attend free of charge with free transportation for performances including dance, music, drama, historical dramas and engaging multicultural programs, beginning Oct. 16 with “Doktor Kaboom and The Wheel of Science” and concluding with “Seraphic Fire in Concert” at The Parker on April 29. Among additional shows during the school year are “Into the Woods,” “The Tales of Custard the Dragon,” “A Christmas Carol,” “The Nutcracker,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” “The Ugly Duckling” and more. Teachers can access free study guides online for each performance. To register a class and for the full schedule, visit browardschools.com/SEAS.

***

WHITE CANE DAY: Celebrate nearly 95 years of providing hope, conﬁdence, and independence to the blind and visually impaired, Monday, Oct. 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 601 SW 8th Ave., Miami. More than 150 blind and visually impaired program participants will raise awareness about White Cane Safety Laws, escorted by the City of Miami Fire and Police Departments, and led by grand marshals, Miami-Dade County commissioners, MiamiDade School Board Member Lucia Baez-Geller, volunteer Albert Gocsman, the Miami Jackson Senior High Color Guard, and Billy the Marlin walking from Miami Lighthouse, down SW 8th Street and back. Contact Cameron Sisser at csisser@miamilighthouse.org or 786-362-7515.

***

DYSLEXIA AWARENESS MONTH: Why is my child struggling to read? Understanding the challenges and solutions, hosted by the Impact Achievement Center, Saturday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m – 2 p.m., Community Foundation of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, 700 S. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach. Visit impactachievementcenter.com

***

“SHUJAA: HEROES, LEGENDS, AND MYTHS.”: The fourth annual AARLCC-CON Sci-Fi & Comic Convention, Saturday, Oct. 21 at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, provides a platform for African American writers and illustrators of comic books and sci-ﬁ novels to share ideas, present their latest works, and develop relationships with both local and national industry professionals. The conference, which is a free event, will feature discussions on the history of African mythology and its direct influence on some of today’s famous superheroes such as Black Panther, Storm and Brother Voodoo. Shujaa is the Kiswahili, or Swahili, word for “hero.” The event will feature comics and authors connected to legends, heroes, gods and mythology originating in African and African diasporic culture, and an array of local authors including comic creator Jeff Carroll and artist/author George Moss. Contact Tray Fitzpatrick, 954-357-6190, tﬁtzpatrick@broward.org.

***

“FUNK & FANTASY”: Dance Performance, 7 – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 and 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, part of the fourth annual AARLCC-CON Sci-Fi & Comic Convention at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. With magniﬁcent costumes, spectacular lights, and high-energy choreography, the show offers a modern, urban interpretation of popular comic characters. Tickets $20 per person through Eventbrite.com. Call 954-357-6282.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com