ART OF BLACK MIAMI: Free RSVP and tickets online at loudweek.com.

***

MIAMI ART WEEK HIGHLIGHTS: The Little Haiti Cultural Complex (LHCC) at 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami has announced a vibrant lineup of events through Dec. 10 from 9 am to 9 pm.

• LHCC Digital Art Exhibition (Afro-Futurism) in the theater lobby

• Miami Virtual Museum – Virtual Reality Art Exhibition in the theater lobby

• Art Beat Miami Art Exhibition in the Caribbean Marketplace

• Haitian Cultural Arts Alliance in partnership with Mellon Foundation, IPC Art Space, and WPHL presents the "Global Borderless Caribbean Art Basel Exhibition (A Call to the Ancestors)" in the gallery.

• Dec. 9: LHCC and Art Beat Miami – Arts & Music Festival in the courtyard.

• Dec. 10: Art Beat Miami – Chefs of the Caribbean Celebrity Brunch (Sew Artsy) and Art on the Catwalk in the Caribbean Marketplace. Featured Artists:

• The LHCC Digital Art Exhibition will showcase the creativity of various local artists.

• The "Global Borderless Caribbean Art Basel Exhibition" will feature works from renowned artist Edouard Duval Carrié and other talented local artists.

***

DEMONSTRATION FOR HAITIANS: Day of Resistance Rally protesting conditions in Haiti and on the Haiti-Dominican Republic border and advocating for Haitians in Haiti and abroad, Thursday, Dec. 7 at noon, starting at the Haitian Consulate in Miami, 259 SW 13th St., walking to the Dominican Consulate, 1038 Brickell Ave. Call 786425-7496.

***

ART OF TRANSFORMATION AFRICA GLOBAL: Weeklong series of exhibitions, panel discussions, performances and ﬁlm projections All events free and open to the public. See Schedule of Events on Page 3B or visit TenNorthGroup.com.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. This year’s theme is “Here We Grow Again,” where all season we’ll celebrate the market’s year-over-year growth and expanded offerings, as well as our success as the “Best Farmers Market” in the U.S., as voted in a USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice poll.

Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

ART BASEL OLE SCHOOL CAR SHOW: City of Miami Gardens Councilwoman Shannon Campbell presents, Dec. 9, 4 – 9 p.m. at the Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Call 305-622-800 ext. 2793 or visit lsmith3@miamigardens-fl.gov.

***

FLORIDA BEACH BOWL: The inaugural Florida Beach Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 at DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St. in Fort Lauderdale will feature an enthusiastic post-season matchup between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) football teams who are a part of the NCAA Division II football program. The team representing the SIAC Conference is the home team. It is the ﬁrst college football bowl game taking place in the city of Fort Lauderdale. Ticket prices range from $15 to $75. Visit floridabeachbowl.com.

***

“THRESHOLDS”: A new exhibit at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, featuring a collection that marks the milestones of a life journey, through African artifacts artifacts including fertility ﬁgurines, statutes, a Swahili bench, beaded Nigerian crowns, masks, aloalo (funerary pole sculpture from the Madagascar region), and monumental ﬁgures, such as Baga snakes, wooden ﬁgurines that beckon in a fertile harvest. Guests will learn about the artifacts’ signiﬁcance to each of the African cultures they represent and how the engrained rituals were practiced by African people, even as they were dispersed through Dec. 26, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spady Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave. Delray Beach. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

“BLACK PEARLS”: The Story of Pearl City, Boca Raton’s Historic Black Community, open to the public Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through December, hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton. Call 561.395.6766 or visit BocaHistory.org.

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

FREE CO-WORKING FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, at the Center for Black Innovation, 937 NW 3rd Ave., Miami. Call 305-482-1832 or visit cfbi.org

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com