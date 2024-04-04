19TH ANNUAL RECLAIM THE DREAM: Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert, hosted by the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC) in partnership with City of Miami Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, will take place April 4, at the Adrienne Arsht Center Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami., as a poignant reminder of King’s vision for justice, equality, and civil rights, inviting attendees to join in reafﬁrming their commitment to these ideals. The event commences at 6:01 pm, marking the moment of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, and will feature musical performances by renowned Gospel artists, including Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Tamala Mann, Grammy Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Hezekiah Walker, Lisa Michelle, The Florida Memorial University Ambassador Chorale, and more with an audience-participated candlelight prayer moment led by Pastor Gaston Smith, and music arranged by Stellar and Dove Award Winning singer, songwriter, and producer Martin Luther Wardlaw to honor King’s legacy and reignite the flame of hope for a brighter future. Visit mlkmiami.com.

***

41st MIAMI FILM FESTIVAL: Grab your tickets for such gems as “La Suprema,” Sunday, April 7: In a town with no electricity and found on no map, a young AfroColombian girl yearns to enter the ring as a boxer. When she learns her estranged uncle will box on live TV, she works to convince her community to ﬁnd a way to tune-in. See the entire April 5-14 lineup at miamiﬁlmfestival2024.eventive.org/schedule

***

PBSC CAREER FAIR: More than 40 private and public sector employers from various industries will look to ﬁll full- and part-time positions and internships at the Spring 2024 event sponsored by Palm Beach State College and CareerSource Palm Beach County on Tuesday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Public Safety Conference Center, Room PSD 108, on PBSC’s Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Free and open to the public, email questions to careercenter@palmbeachstate.edu.

***

MENA FEST: Celebrating the city’s 97-year history and an architectural motif tied to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), the inaugural event on Saturday, April 13 will feature food vendors, authentic Moroccan merchandise, dance and music performances, and more, on the grounds of the historic ﬁre station and city hall buildings at 151 Perviz Ave., Opa-locka. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Opa-locka Heritage Trail will begin promptly at 11 a.m. and welcome dignitaries and ofﬁcials from all over South Florida. MENA Fest will begin at noon until 5 p.m., with programming being scheduled throughout the day. MENA Fest is free to the public. For more information and to conﬁrm your attendance visit discoveropalocka.org/menafest.

***

CAROLINE OR CHANGE”: A provocative story of political and social change during one of the most pivotal times in American history featuring a virtuoso score, through April 14 at Actor’s Playhouse at the Miracle Theater. Visit actorsplayhouse,org or call 305-444-9293.

***

PBSC CAREER FAIR: More than 40 private and public sector employers from various industries will look to fill full- and part-time positions and internships at the Spring 2024 event sponsored by Palm Beach State College and CareerSource Palm Beach County on Tuesday, April 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Public Safety Conference Center, Room PSD 108, on PBSC’s Lake Worth campus, 4200 Congress Ave. Free and open to the public, email questions to careercenter@palmbeachstate.edu.

***

AVERY SOMMERS: Following her recent sold-out concert at Café Centro, Broadway and cabaret star Avery Sommers will return for another solo performance, once again produced by legendary pianist Copeland Davis, on Wednesday, April 10, with dinner at 6:30 p.m., showtime 8 p.m., 2409 N. Dixie Hwy., West Palm Beach. Visit cafecentrowpb.com.

***

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible, as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view April 10 through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The first giant-screen film on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary film. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

***

“REGGAE JAZZ BY THE WATER”: Want to have a good time while doing great things for those in need? The Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) will host their 7th Annual event featuring talented musical artists from across South Florida, Saturday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

All proceeds raised will go directly to donations for the needy and an academic scholarship fund. Featured artists include DJ Mark Swaby, A Touch of Steel with Eddy Martinez, Saxophonist Conrad Sax, and singer Lici Soul. Visit jurafl.org.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

***

TIKIMARKET: At the Riviera Beach Marina Village, Sundays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with Island Eats, Exotic Treats, Calypso Beats. Visit TikimarketRB@gmail.com.

***

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881.

***

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslemfoundation-bdj40-scholarship/

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com