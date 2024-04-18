HAMILTON: The Broadway phenomenon, winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, through April 21 as part of this year’s Kravis On Broadway series. Tickets start at $49, call 561-832-7469 or visit Kravis.org.

***

FORGOTTEN FOUNDING FATHERS: Journey through American history in a theatrical, hip-hop dance odyssey written and produced by Karl “Dice Raw” Jenkins and meet incredible African American heroes who were part of the country’s most pivotal moments, such as the American Revolution, Civil War and Reconstruction. Learn more about the remarkable contributions made by Revolutionary War soldier Prince Whipple, Black Loyalists leader Colonel Tye, Judge Wentworth Cheswell, civil rights activist Sojourner Truth and poet Phillis Wheatley, April 20 – 21 at the the Carnival Studio Theater of the the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscane Blvd., in Miami. Call 305-9496722 or visit arshtcenter.org.

***

JOURNALISM CAREER FAIR: The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) South Florida Chapter will host its 8th annual event, this year partnering with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) South Florida Chapter, on Saturday, April 20, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Broward College-Miramar Campus, 1930 SW 145th Ave., Miramar. The career fair will be attended by TV and radio stations and newspapers from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, and is an excellent opportunity for media industry job seekers at all levels, from students to professionals. Attendees can present their resumes, portfolios, clips and reels to potential employers. The event is open to everyone, and attendees can secure their spot by pre-registering at lnkd.in/ecvXfK3K for $20 (for students). Throughout the day, participants will have the opportunity to explore various career paths and opportunities for growth within journalism and communications. They will also interact with TV anchors, reporters, and media managers.

***

“PROTECT YO HeART Day” (PYH DAY): Go Green Fashionista presents the 10th annual evening ﬁlled with inspiration for the love of artistic expression through visual arts, music, creative performances, and more, April 23, 6 – 11 p.m., Yotel Miami, 227 NE 2nd St. Miami. This year we celebrate mental health through love and art; performers, guest speakers, spoken word presenters, and visual artists from different parts of the world will share impactful artistry, words and music, to keep the inspiration flowing, featuring the band “High Power” with collaborative sounds and instruments that will uplift your spirit. Self-love and goodness to the body will be enhanced with a juice bar, tea elixirs, and delicious soul food. RSVP now at buy.stripe.com/9AQ6ph4FIaLd1oYfZa to receive gifts from our sponsors at the door. Also accepting payments at the door.

***

“AIN’T NO LIMITS”: A literary and visual arts exhibit, featuring original works inspired by the anonymous pairing of female Black poets and visual artists and poets and visual artists of color, on display through June 27 at the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum, 170 NW Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Upcoming exhibit programs include May 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Virtual Artist Talk. Call 561-279-8883 or visit spadymuseum.com.

***

KIDS JAMM at PAMM: Pérez Art Museum Miami’s (PAMM) premier family fundraiser, KIDS JAMM at PAMM, is back! Join us for fun art-making activities, performances, gallery exploration and more, April 28, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call 305-375-3000 or visit pamm.org.

***

MORE MOCA: The Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami presents new group exhibition from permanent collection, World Discovered Under Other Skies and Dwelling on the Invisible, as Haitian-born artist Manuel Mathieu makes U.S. debut with two shows, on view through Oct. 6. Visit mocanomi.org.

***

“BLUE WHALES: RETURN OF THE GIANTS”: The ﬁrst giant-screen ﬁlm on the subject continues at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale, included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that includes museum exhibitions, live science demonstrations and one IMAX documentary ﬁlm. Visit mods.org/tickets or mods.org/showtimes.

***

HONORING DAPHNE TAYLOR: For her work and accomplishments in media, by the Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Delta Chapter, West Palm Beach, during the 46th Annual Reomia Stevens Bennett Scholarship Luncheon, 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the Hilton Palm Beach Airport Hotel, 150 Australia Ave., West Palm Beach. Donation $100 per ticket. Let’s show our love and solidarity to our Daphne Taylor, who is so deserving of these accolades. We want to ﬁll her table with her family and friends. Please reserve your seat at the table now. Text or call Roslyn Hammond Gay, 561-827-6882.

***

“REGGAE JAZZ BY THE WATER”: Want to have a good time while doing great things for those in need? The Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA) will host their 7th Annual event featuring talented musical artists from across South Florida, Saturday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church, 2801 N. University Dr., Pembroke Pines.

All proceeds raised will go directly to donations for the needy and an academic scholarship fund. Featured artists include DJ Mark Swaby, A Touch of Steel with Eddy Martinez, Saxophonist Conrad Sax, and singer Lici Soul. Visit jurafl.org.

***

WEST PALM BEACH GREENMARKET: Back for its 29th season, Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Flagler Drive along the downtown West Palm Beach waterfront. Visit events@wpb.org or call 561-822-1515.

***

VOYAGE TO THE DEEP – UNDERWATER ADVENTURES: Based on Jules Verne’s 1870 classic, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this traveling exhibit brings to life the adventures of Captain Nemo, his fantastical Nautilus submarine and the mythical world he inhabited, at the Museum of Discovery & Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

***

FPL ’24 ROBOTICS SCHOLARSHIP: Open to all public and private high school students across FPL’s service area who have two or more years in a First Tech Challenge or First Robotics Competition. Interested students can submit their application until May 15 at FPL.com/Education under STEM Grants and Scholarship. To learn about additional educational opportunities visit FPL.com/Education.

***

MY TEACHER MY HERO AWARDS GALA: Peter Parros from the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” is keynote speaker for the 17th annual edition of South Florida’s premier end-of-school year scholarship fundraising event, Saturday, May 18 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Sponsors reception 5:30 p.m., doors open 6 p.m., tickets $250. Get your ticket now, call Ms. Georgia at 561-881-4630.

***

UDONIS HASLEM FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP: Any Miami-Dade or Broward County high school senior with at least a 3.2 GPA and community service experience who has been admitted to college may apply for $15,000 by the June 30 deadline. Visit https://bold.org/scholarships/udonis-haslem-foundation-bdj40scholarship/

***

SEND YOUR ANOUNCEMENTS: news@sfltimes.com