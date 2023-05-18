IN THE AFTERMATH: While the staff is working around the clock to restore power. PHOTO COURTESY OF FPL

Staff Report

Here’s what you can do to keep you and your family safe, get the latest restoration information and more.

Keep you and your family safe

• Make the safety of your family and home your top priority. Stay far away from downed power lines and flooded or debris-laden areas that may be hiding downed lines. Do not venture out in the dark because you might not see hazards such as downed power lines.

• Report downed power lines or unsafe equipment by calling 911 or FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

• Avoid driving in damaged areas. You might interfere with rescue or restoration efforts as well as jeopardize your own safety.

• Should your power go out, turn off and disconnect electronic equipment such as computers, TVs, stereos, microwave oven, etc. to prevent possible damage. Leave a single lamp or radio turned on to alert you that power has been restored.

Report an outage and get the latest restoration information

• Visit FPL.com/storm from your computer or smartphone to report and check the status of an outage. You can also stay tuned to local radio, TV and newspapers for the latest information and estimated restoration times.

Here are some other ways to get the latest information:

• If you use a generator, use it safely. See the generator safety tips.

• Continue to conserve refrigeration. Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed to help food keep longer. Check food for spoilage; if in doubt, throw it out!

Take precautions around electrical equipment

• Be careful if your home has water damage from leaks or flooding because that water may have come into contact with electrical wiring.

• When resetting circuit breakers, wear dry, rubber-soled shoes, stand on something dry and nonconductive, such as wooden furniture and use a dry, wooden tool to reset your breakers.

• If you have any doubts about your home’s electrical system or are unsure of how to proceed, call a professional, licensed electrician.

• Never stand in water while operating switches or unplugging/plugging in any electrical device.

• Be cautious when using a grill, portable stove or other emergency cooking devices.

• Only make emergency repairs when it is safe to do so. That includes repairs to help prevent looting or further damage to your property.

• Carefully remove debris away from utility poles and from under power lines to help clear the way for us to restore power – as long as it is safe to do so. See how to safely remove debris.

• Photograph or videotape your home – both inside and out to take inventory of and record your losses.

• When power is restored, turn on appliances one at a time.

• If your neighborhood gets its power restored, but you’re still without power:

• Check all circuit breakers and fuses to help determine if they are the issue.

• Visually inspect the area near the meter. If the meter or any of the piping or wires on the wall of the building are gone or look damaged, call an electrician.

• If no problems are apparent, report your outage online or call 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).