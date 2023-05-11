STEPS TO TAKE: Get devices charged up, keep ’em dry, check lists, download apps. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMERICAN RED CROSS

Staff Report

The recently concluded National Hurricane Preparedness Week, April 30 through May 6, served as a crucial reminder for everyone to take the necessary steps to prepare themselves and their families for whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

With Hurricane Season officially less than a month away, it’s even more important for South Florida residents to prepare.

From keeping devices dry to having backup charging solutions, there are steps individuals can take to keep themselves and their families safe and connected:

• Keep devices dry: While many phones today have some degree of water resistance, you’ll want to ensure phones, tablets, batteries, chargers and other equipment remain dry and accessible. Plastic zipper storage bags help shield devices, as do weatherproof phones, cases and other protective accessories.

• Keep devices fully charged: Make sure your device is ready by keeping phone and tablet batteries fully charged, especially in the event of a power outage.

• Get backup: When power is out for long stretches, portable battery packs and car chargers can help you stay connected, especially if you need to evacuate.

• Make a list: Maintain a list of emergency numbers in your phone at all times.

• Be prepared for loss: Take pictures of valuables for possible insurance claims, and make sure they’re uploaded to the cloud so you have a backup.

• Review checklists: Review the hurricane preparedness checklist, power outage checklist and other resources from the American Red Cross.

• Download useful apps: There are many free weather, news and safety-related apps available to download to your smartphone.