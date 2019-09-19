TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida A&M University (FAMU) maintained its ranking as the No. 2 public historically Black college and university (HBCU) and moved up two slots to No. 7 to remain among the top 10 public and private HBCUs in the nation, according to the 2020 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.

FAMU also placed higher than any other public HBCU on the list of national universities. The University has seen increases in student success outcomes, including graduation and retention rates and out-of-pocket costs to students.

“These rankings are an indication of the excellent work of faculty, staff, administrators and, most importantly, our students themselves,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “We continue to implement innovative and time-proven strategies to ensure the success of our students in every aspect of their lives.”

The rankings are for prospective students and families starting their college search.

“These rankings – which include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities, and Regional Colleges – focus on academic excellence, with schools ranked on 15 measures of academic quality,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

Among the institutions evaluated, FAMU ranked 45th in social mobility, which reflects the number of Pell Grant recipients who completed their education.

The latest ranking news comes as FAMU has recorded the highest GPA (3.58) for entering freshmen as part of the University’s push to attract more high-achieving students and transfer students who can graduate in four years on their way to successful careers and making signiﬁcant impacts in the community. FAMU’s six-year graduation rate is up to 50 percent.

Currently under construction is a new 700-bed residence hall and an 80,000-square-foot student services building, which will contribute to creating an environment that will enhance student success. These facilities are slated to open next fall.

Additionally, earlier this year, the University received $13.7 million in Performance Funding dollars from the Florida Board of Governors for meeting a variety of metrics. That money will be used to hire advisers for freshmen and expand other retention and student success initiatives.