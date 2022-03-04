There are 1,001 reasons to travel to Miami. Put festivals and events at the top of your list, and you also get to play under the sun, moon and stars. Come for a fest, stay for the eclectic dining, exciting tours, fun sports and amazing museums.

So, buy your event tickets, pack your bags, book your hotels and catch up on your R&R.

MARCH

March 12-13: The 15th annual Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival will be live this year and the impressive roster includes Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, H.E.R., The Isley Brothers and The Roots with T-Pain. The City of Miami Gardens’ signature event is hosted by Mayor Rodney Harris: “We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world.” The stellar lineup of legendary jazz and R&B artists and that mellow jazz fest vibe attracts thousands and puts everyone in a good mood. Covid safety protocols will be in effect, and the open-air Hard Rock Stadium venue is roomy and ventilated so folks can breathe easy as the music drifts out into the night.

Also in March: Screen top international films at the Miami Film Festival (Mar 4-13). Former top-10 tennis player James Blake is the tournament director at the Miami Open (Mar 21-April 3), which attracts tennis icons such as Naomi Osaka, Frances Tiafoe, Coco Gauff and Gaël Monfils.

JUNE

June 15-19: Great News! The American Black Film Festival is back! After two years as a virtual event, the festival will be live in Miami Beach again! ABFF brings Black culture enthusiasts, artists, executives and filmmakers together from around the world for five days of screenings, panels, exclusive parties and high-powered networking.

The annual event attracts key Hollywood players like Halle Berry, Denzel Washington, Malcolm D. Lee, Ryan Coogler, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and more. About Women Panels, ABFF Comedy Wings and Opening and Closing Night Galas are integral parts of the excitement. Join the in-person festivities in Miami Beach June 15-19, then participate in virtual events on ABFF Play June 20-30. Black film matters!

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER

November/December: The increasingly popular Art of Black Miami is a brilliant, weeks-long (late November, early December) art exhibition that highlights the work of black artists and people of color from around the city. Sponsored by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, this window into black artists’ creations is a gem in the black art world with work from emerging painters to veteran sculptors. In past years, lectures and exhibitions by geniuses like interdisciplinary Harlem artist Sanford Biggers have dazzled attendees. ABM is more than just a two-week event, it’s a cultural movement that has virtual sessions, podcasts, fairs and competitions throughout the year. The empowering spirit of black art shines and it’s on view here.

Also: Miami Book Fair (date TBA) is attended by hundreds of noted authors. The annual Taste of SLS (date TBA) food/cocktail tasting event at the lux SLS South Beach Hotel is crowded with the coolest partygoers grazing on steak, seafood, Japanese cuisine and craft cocktails as they sway to music by Grammy award-winning DJ & producer Mark Ronson. Art Basel Miami Beach (December 1-3) draws international art lovers to its fine art fair.

COOL PLACES TO STAY

The Balfour Hotel Miami Beach, run by the very gregarious African American GM James Moore, is on a mission: “Our vision for The Balfour Hotel is to create a relaxing oasis and hidden gem among the buzzing energy synonymous with Miami Beach.”

Moore has accomplished that goal, as his charming hotel in the quiet South of Fifth Street district has the warmth and intimacy of a bed and breakfast and the space and amenities of a mid-size hotel.

The beach is just a block away, and this part of Miami’s shoreline is a much quieter and more ideal for those who prefer a calm atmosphere as they soak up the sun. Get served chef Steven Acosta’s Chicharron on the outdoor veranda at the Latin-inspired Mehzcla Restaurant and you’ll be happy.

Kimpton Angler’s South Beach is within walking distance of everything South Beach has to offer. It’s just two blocks from the beach, but you may never get to the shore once you’ve sunned and swam on their rooftop deck. From your room’s balcony, you can people watch ‘til the wee hours.

Studios, suites, lofts, villas, spa villas and their exclusive three-story poolside bungalows are there for the choosing. In-room spa treatments can include the romantic Butterfly Agave Couple’s Massage. Folks gather for the evening wine hour in the lobby 5-6 p.m. often after touring the neighborhood on one of the hotel’s free bikes. If you stay here during the Afro Disco retreat, their lobby Minnow Bar, with its moody interiors and street-side patio, is rocking.

Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon faces Miami International Airport and if ever there was a destination airport hotel, this is it. Set on a lagoon, it features a 3000-square-foot pool, tennis courts, gym, restaurant and the extensive Herb N’ Kitchen food shop. It’s also near the Dolphin Expressway, which makes car rides into South Beach, Downtown and up to the Hard Rock Stadium a quick drive. African/Canadian/Bahamian General Manager Michael F Hooper welcomes guests like he’s opening up his home. Fans heading to Tom Joyner’s and other specialty cruises often stay here. This is where, with sheer amazement, you can watch planes take off and land in all their glory and gaze at Miami’s skyline view.

FROST MUSIC LIVE: Highlights include the world premiere of The Leopard – Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra, featuring bass-baritone Kevin Short (Chevalley di Monterzuolo), who has appeared at the Metropolitan Opera where he has sung some 129 roles, Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, 3:00 p.m., South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay. Visit smdcac.org.

***

SEN. LARCENIA J. BULLARD EXHIBIT: Capturing the spirit of her life, legacy and impact on the South Dade Community, at the South Dade Black History Center, 14508 Lincoln Blvd, Miami. Call 305-7900554, email sdblackhistory@miamidade.gov or follow the @SouthDadeBHC on Instagram and Facebook.

***

HISTORY FORT LAUDERDALE 60th ANNIVERSARY: Currently, explore “60 Years of Black Art,” a fine art exhibit featuring works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement (AP) students, through the newly extended date of April 10. The exhibit, curated by instructor Celestin Joseph, represents historical and contemporary themes of equality from the perspective of students at the very school that was instrumental in overturning segregation laws in the City of Fort Lauderdale 51 years ago. Located at 231 SW 2nd Ave., hours are Monday – Friday, noon – 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets online at bit.ly/historyfortlauderdaletickets. Beginning March 10 at 5:30 p.m., kicking off with a special honoree reception, will be “Women Trailblazers: Champions of Change – Broward County,” at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, 2414 East Sunrise Blvd. Six prominent women of today who are proponents of change, along with their historical female predecessors who helped to pave the way for the community, will be honored during Women’s History Month. The reception, $35 per person with tickets available at bit.ly/HFLWomenTrailblazers2022, and a special Dillard’s pop-up shop will benefit History Fort Lauderdale. The free photo exhibition will run through March 31.

***

LAS OLAS ART FAIR (PART II): The iconic thoroughfare through Fort Lauderdale’s entertainment district, 600 East Las Olas Boulevard, will transform once more into an outdoor art gallery and walking artistic experience like no other, including hundreds of the nation’s top local and visiting fine artists featuring thousands of creations on display, March 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit artfestival.com.

***

“MASTER”: Amazon’s upcoming film, starring Regina Hall, will have its Florida Premiere on March 6 during Miami Dade College (MDC)’s 39th annual Miami International Film Festival, with more than 120 films from more than 35 countries Friday, March 4 – Sunday, March 13. In-person screenings at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami, Silverspot Cinema, and Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami; virtual ﬁlms also available. Visit miamiﬁlmfestival.com/

***

CASTING FOR “FROZEN”: Disney Theatrical Productions and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts are hosting a casting for the Fort Lauderdale engagement of the Tony nominated Best Musical that will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement at The Au-Rene theater beginning Wednesday, March 9, with performances playing through Sunday, March 20. Opening night is set for Thursday, March 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets available at the box office, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, at browardcenter.org, or by calling 954-462-0222.

***

“WILLIE & ESTHER”: TV icons Ted Lange and BerNadette Stanis take the Stage as the Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents the humorous and insightful stage play starring the ’70s television legends. Combining quick-witted dialogue and deeply emotional scenes, James Graham Bronson’s story follows two middle-aged African American lovers as they fantasize about robbing a bank. Lange, best known for his role as Isaac on “The Love Boat,” and BerNadette Stanis, who gained fame as Thelma in the groundbreaking sitcom “Good Times,” portray the couple for two special performances, Saturday, March 26 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets $45-$75, visit pompanobeacharts.org.

***

SPADY MUSEUM ANNOUNCES NEW DATE: Due to the Omicron variant, the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum rescheduled its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast for April 4, another significant date in the civil rights leader’s life – the date of his transition. Guest speakers Dr. Traci Baxley, associate professor at Florida Atlantic University and coordinator of the Social Foundations in the Multicultural Education Program area; Greg Weiss, vice mayor of Palm Beach County; and Michael Burke, superintendent of the A-Rated Palm Beach County School District, the 10th largest school district in the nation, will share their work, through the lens of Dr. King’s vision, at the museum’s first signature event of 2022. The “His Legacy Lives On” Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast will be held at 8-10:30 a.m., Monday, April 4, at Indian Spring Country Club, 11501 El Clair Ranch Rd, Boynton Beach. A full breakfast buffet is served at the beginning of the program. Tickets $40 per person; $500 per table. Visit spadymuseum.com/martin-luther-king-jrbreakfast.html, call 561-279-8883 or email spadymuseum@gmail.com.

***

ARSHT CENTER SPOKEN SOUL SHOWCASE: As we look toward International Women’s Day in March and National Poetry Month in April, the immersive, multidisciplinary experience in its 14th year features women-centered narratives curated and performed entirely by local female artists. The free event takes place inside the Center’s Peacock Foundation Studio on April 8 at 7 p.m., and celebrates the four stages of happiness with carefully curated performances that combine spoken word with dance, visual arts, music, film and other artistic expressions. The performance culminates with an all-girl rock band and dance party, encouraging audience members to find their own joy. First-Access Passes, which give guests early access to general admission seating, can be reserved online at arshtcenter.org or by calling the box office at 305- 949-6722.

***

