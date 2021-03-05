SHARE ON:

JAY FUNERAL HOME

Zilphia Lovely, 93, caregiver, died March 1. Service will be held 1pm, Friday, March 5, at Second Baptist Church.

Delores Mills, 57, correction officer, died February 20. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 6, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Carl Kinchen 19, died February 20. Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 6, at Covenant Missionary Baptist Church.

Perry Campbell, 68, died February 20. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, March 6, at Pentecostal Power Apostolic Church.

Evelyn Riley, 61, waste collector, died February 20. Service will be held 3pm Saturday, March 6, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

George Brown, 86, transit operator, died February 24. Service will be held 11am, Friday, March 12, at Sweet Home MBC.

Eddie Carter, 76, entrepreneur, died on March 1. Service will be held 1pm Friday, March 12, at Jay Funeral Home Chapel.

Sharon Bailey, 55, CNA nurse, died February 26. Arrangements are pending.

AJ MANUEL FUNERAL HOME Florida City

Elizabeth Navarro, 56, clerk, died February 14. Service will be held 1:30pm Saturday at Jordan Grove MBC.

Howard Ferguson, 86, laborer, died February 20. Memorial service will be held 5:30-7pm Saturday in the Hollywood Chapel.

ROY MIZELL & KURTZ FUNERAL HOME

Spencer Thompson, Jr., 73, died February 21. Service will be held 10am Saturday, March 6, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Beatrice Veta Williams, 72, died February 22. Service will be held 1pm Saturday, March 6, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center.

Mary E. Stephens, 89, died February 27. Service will be held Wednesday, March 10, at Mizell & Kurtz Worship Center. Time TBD.

Booker T. Brown, Jr., 92, died February 24. Arrangements are pending.

Juanita Bergen, 89, died February 27. Arrangements are pending.

Rosa M. Bozeman, 79, died March 2. Arrangements are pending.

RANGE FUNERAL HOME

Charles Wellons III, 34, customer service representative, died February 18. Services were held.

Dominic D. Taylor, 38, sales associate, died February 23. Service will be held 11am Friday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Karen Renee Major, 57, accountant, died February 23. Service will be held 12pm Friday at Chapel.

Walter John Harris-Carter, 60, security, died February 28. Memorial Service will be held 4pm Friday at Chapel.