MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Universal Truth Center for Better Living, a Metaphysical New Thought Church for Thinkers, 21310 NW 37th Ave. in Miami Gardens, invites all to step into a deeper level of commitment at the center, by becoming a member of the church.

If you feel called into membership, the next new member orientation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Spiritual Baptism and Babies’ and Children’s Christening will be held on the following day, Sunday, Oct. 13 during the 9:50 a.m. worship service.

Come answer the call of becoming a member, because everything is better in community. Please phone the church by the Thursday before for the orientation for the exact time of the orientation).

Sunday Sermon Come fellowship with us for Prayer and Meditation 9:40 a.m.-9:50 a.m. and the Sunday Sermon from 9:50 a.m.11:30 a.m.

All humanity is welcome without distinction to listen to the freedom and empowerment message of Jesus the Christ through Messenger, Charles Taylor as he delivers the Holy Spirit-Inspired Sermon: “I Am A Functioning Church Member,” as the second installation in the series with the Theme: “I Am UTC”

for this week’s spiritual word.

Prayer Chaplain, Charles Uptgrow will deliver the opening prayer. Announcer, Clive Bridges will use the Scripture: 1 Corinthians 12:12 to usher in the day’s motivating and thoughtprovoking lesson, to empower parishioners by awakening their divine nature in order to experience better and better living.

For other information on events and activities, follow on Facebook, phone the Center at 305-624-4991 or visit on the web at utruthcenter.org.