PHOTO COURTESY OF BROWARDSCHOOLS.COM

Wednesday, August 14, 2019, marked the official end to summer vacation as more than 270,000 Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) students head back to school to begin the 2019/20 school year.

To launch the new school year, BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie will visit several schools welcoming students, parents, teachers and staff to an exciting new school year.

The Superintendent begins his day at the South Area Bus Terminal in Pembroke Pines at 5:30 a.m., as school bus drivers arrive to prepare to meet over 73,000 student riders across the District.

With more than 1,200 school buses and 1,000 routes, BCPS has one of the largest transportation fleets in the country and has the largest propane fleet in Florida with 225 buses. All buses have a GPS system and a new 400 MHz two-way radio system.

The Superintendent’s day will include lunch with students at Coral Springs Pre-K-8. He will also be joined by members of the Miami Marlins and Billy the Marlin to welcome students at several schools.

