As part of efforts to develop a pipeline of future nurses, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) Coordinated Student Health Services, in partnership with Jersey College and Blanche Ely High School Medical Science Magnet Program, is pleased to announce the NurseLife Exploration Camp. The innovative summer camp provides exciting learning opportunities in healthcare for students to expand their knowledge and interest in nursing.

Nurselife Exploration Camp provides a hands-on introduction to nursing for high school students who are interested in exploring nursing as a career. Campers will have the opportunity to participate and engage in medical-related simulations facilitated by college professors in collaborative learning environments. Learners will participate in actual clinical nursing experiences with real-college educational experiences, while enriching their problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

“This early exposure to nursing can make a big difference in whether a student chooses to pursue nursing after high school,” said Marcia Bynoe, director for BCPS Coordinated Student Health Services. “We hope the campers will open their eyes to the various pathways that a nursing career offers and expand their view of the profession.”

The summer camp offers students a choice of two-week sessions, which run from June 10 – 27 and July 8 – 25. Campers will receive scrubs, stethoscope, penlight, medical equipment and supplies, and educational materials, courtesy of Jersey College School of Nursing. Upon completion of the program, students will receive CPR/AED/First Aid training with American Heart Association certification.

The NurseLife Exploration Camp will enable students to explore their passion for the healthcare industry and encourage students to strive for academic excellence.