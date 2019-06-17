Staff Report hot plastic, we can extrude materials that are similar or present in the human body.”

A United Kingdom scientist created the cornea technology, but the FAMU laboratory is working to make it more efficient by creating a mold to print multiple corneas.

The diameter and dimensions of an average cornea are entered into the printer, taking nearly 10 minutes to produce six corneas.

“From there, we can set up an assembly of 3D-printed corneas in a diffusion cell system and then test a lot of formulations or products at the same time and evaluate the data thus minimizing animal testing,” Sachdeva said.

The corneas will then be entered into an artificial blinking eye, tear fluid and all, which was also printed in 3D, allowing the products to be tested in a simulated atmosphere.

While there is still a lot of innovation to be done in the field, they are only weeks away from inserting the cornea into the eye model.

“The ultimate goal is to file some patents as we move forward,”

said Sachdeva.

The visually impaired will benefit from this technology, said Dinh.

“I can go and travel and see all these beautiful things and then there’s people out there that can’t really see at all,” he said. “It really made me appreciate the work that I was doing and that it had meaning to it and maybe my work can help someone in the future.”