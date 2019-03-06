HALLENDALE, Fla. – About 40 students from Hallandale High School donned safety glasses and protective jumpsuits to take part in the AT&T Cable Academy in Sunrise.

The students are part of the Jobs for Florida Graduates (JFG) program, a school-to-career program to help young people graduate.

AT&T facility technicians taught the students how to splice fiber and cable.

The kids also got to go up in an aerial bucket, explore an above-ground manhole, and tour AT&T’s newly renovated Sunrise call center.

But their favorite part of the day was having fun with the green screen in the AT&T studio, where training videos are produced.

Using the green screen, the students experienced a roller coaster simulation.

AT&T uses the Cable Academy to further inspire students to pursue an education and career in one of the STEM fields.

Michelle McNab-Hemans, JFG Treasure Hunter at Hallandale High, recently announced that her students have earned over $340,000 in college scholarships with more still anticipated, according to jag.org.

“It is safe to say that many of our students cannot possibly conceive that these sorts of awards can actually happen to them,” she said.

All of the JFG students complete the FAFSA application and apply to a minimum of one college during their senior year.