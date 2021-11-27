Miami, Fla. – The Carrie Meek Foundation, Inc., the philanthropic organization advancing former Congresswoman Meek’s work to build civically engaged, well-resourced and resilient communities, has launched the Meek Mobilize Grants Program.

The program will offer grants around $2,500-$10,000 for the best ideas, projects, programs and initiatives that mobilize residents in Opa-locka, Liberty City and Florida City around issues that matter to them.

The program aims to strengthen neighborhoods and unite residents behind critical quality of life causes impacting Miami-Dade’s Black and Brown communities.

THROUGH NOV. 30

Residents, faith-based organizations, civic groups, nonproﬁts, business owners and local activists are eligible to apply through Nov. 30 at CarrieMeekFoundation.org/Mobilize.

“When neighbors are inspired to take action together, they can build blockby-block relationships that create a safer, more supportive place to live,” said Lucia Davis-Raiford, president and CEO of the foundation.

“This effort is about empowering people to shape the future of their own community, and whether it’s pushing for affordable housing, safer streets or more after-school programs, there are so many ways to get involved around what you care about.”

Grants will support programs, projects and ideas to improve resident and neighborhood quality of life in the areas of education, health, housing and economic and community development.

$2,500 to $10K

Projects may range from resident and church-led community gardens and youth programs, to advocacy campaigns and nonproﬁt fundraising or marketing efforts. Special consideration will be given to projects linked to Community Safety.

Typical grants will range between $2,500 and $10,000 per project. The foundation anticipates making 5-10 grants in each of the three communities.

The program was developed from several listening sessions the foundation hosted in Opa-locka, Liberty City and Florida City throughout 2021. The foundation team met with locals, elected ofﬁcials, nonproﬁt leaders and activists who expressed the value of having more residents to support community building work and the need to unite residents around improving their community.

DIRECTING RESOURCES

“Throughout our listening series, we learned about so many successful efforts in our Black and Brown communities that are often not connected to a formal organization,” said Matthew Beatty, vice president and COO.

“This program puts resources directly into what’s working and the people who know best what their neighborhood needs. The hope is to strengthen the civic muscle in these communities and make efforts more sustainable by encouraging grassroots support.”

The Foundation will offer assistance to residents and groups planning to submit a project proposal during scheduled ofﬁce hours on Nov. 10 and Nov. 29.

There will also be technical training and support for winners to help ensure their projects are successful.

For other information and to submit a short project proposal, visit CarrieMeekFoundation.org/Mobilize.