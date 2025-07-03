PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTH FLORIDA HBCU PICNIC

DOING FOR SELF: At a time when DEI initiatives are under threat and historically Black narratives are being marginalized, South Florida’s HBCU alumni and professionals are responding with

MIAMI GARDENS – With federal grants to HBCUs at risk, the 9th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic is answering with action:

Every ticket to the event on Saturday, July 12, from 2 -7 p.m. at Florida Memorial University funds renew-able scholarships for South Florida students headed to or returning from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Tickets (donation-based; suggested minimum donation of $10)and sponsorship packages – from small-business tables to Title Sponsorship – are available at sfhbcupic-nic.com.

Weekend event highlights include:

● Friday, July 11, 7 p.m. – Game Masters Night, spades & dominoes net-working mixer, The HIYDE

● Saturday, July 12, 2 – 7 p.m. – 9thAnnual South Florida HBCU Picnic, Florida Memorial University

“When policy shifts threaten the very programs that leveled the playing field for us, the community must close the gap,” said Matthew A. Pigatt, former mayor of Opa-locka and picnic co-founder.

Founded in 2015 by attorney Josh Jones of Josh Jones Law, P.A., Pigatt and Melody Miller, CEO of Soulwork Innovations, Inc. and former president of the Howard University Alumni Club of South Florida, the South Florida HBCU Picnic has grown into a cultural mainstay.

What began as a gathering of alumni from 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities has since expanded to include representatives from major HBCUs and Black Greek-letter organizations, drawing thou-sands of attendees each year.

The event has become the region’s premier reunion of Black professionals, families, and students.

Proceeds support the South Florida HBCU Alumni Scholarship Fund, a501(c)(3) initiative managed by the nonprofit Black College Experience.

“The surge of students at HBCUs is at an all-time high, while funding is being cut at the Federal and State level. We are here to show up and to send a clear message to our students: We are going to reclaim our dedication to you and our HBCUs,” said Melody Miller.

“If schools like Harvard are under threat to have their funding stripped away, well, it’s even worse for HBCUs, so now the power and the promise for the future has to come from us.”