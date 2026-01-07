Broward County, Florida – The South Broward Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with the L.I.F.E. Foundation, Inc., presents the 9th Annual Deltas on the Run 5K Run/Walk, a community-focused wellness event promoting physical health, cancer awareness, and collective action.

Now in its ninth year, Deltas on the Run brings together runners, walkers, families, and supporters of all fitness levels for a morning of movement and purpose. Proceeds from the event support the American Cancer Society (ACS) and South Broward Alumnae Chapter community projects.

Event Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Event Time: On-site registration begins at 6:00am | Race starts at 7:00am

Event Location: Charnow Park | 300 Connecticut Street, Hollywood, FL 33019

Repeat participant Taryn Cox says “I genuinely love the Deltas 5k Run. It is my favorite of all SBAC’s signature events. From start to finish, it is an amazing experience. The friendly people, upbeat music, and beautiful beach views allow everyone to fully experience the vibrancy of South Florida, all while supporting a meaningful cause. I am already excited about the 2026 5K event because every year it gets better and better.”

Participants may register to run, walk, or participate virtually. Registrants who sign up by January 17, 2026, are guaranteed a race t-shirt or finisher medal.

To register click on the Registration Link: https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/Hollywood/DeltasontheRun5K