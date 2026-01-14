Staff Report
For the fourth consecutive year, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) exceeded the statewide graduation rate, reinforcing sustained progress and commitment to student success. The graduation rate for our district schools again exceeded 95%, reflecting continued consistency in student achievement.
The Florida Department of Education announced on January 13, 2026, that all public schools combined, which include charter schools, in Miami-Dade County achieved a record-high graduation rate of 93.1% for the 2024-2025 school year. This marks a 1.3 percentage point increase from last year’s rate of 91.8%, representing the highest graduation rate in history and underscoring a continued upward trend in student achievement.
Below are some highlights:
- In 2024-2025, M-DCPS surpassed the statewide graduation rate overall and across all reported subgroups, including Hispanic, Black, White, English Language Learners, Students with Disabilities, and Economically Disadvantaged students.
- Hispanic students saw an increase of 1.2 percentage points, rising from 92.4 percent to 93.6 percent, surpassing the state rate of 91.6 percent.
- Black students experienced a 1.9 percentage point increase, rising from 87.9 percent to 89.8 percent, surpassing the statewide rate of 89.2 percent.
- Students with Disabilities saw a 0.4 percentage point increase, improving from 89.6 percent to 90 percent and exceeding the statewide rate of 89.1 percent.
- Economically Disadvantaged students experienced a 1.9 percentage point increase, rising from 91.2 percent to 93.1 percent, surpassing the statewide rate of 89.5 percent.
- English Language Learners showed notable growth of 3.9 percentage points, rising from 84.2 percent to 88.1 percent, and surpassing the statewide rate of 86.3 percent.
This milestone reflects M-DCPS’s unwavering commitment to excellence, choice, innovation, and safety, making Miami-Dade County Public Schools your best choice.
