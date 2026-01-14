Staff Report

For the fourth consecutive year, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) exceeded the statewide graduation rate, reinforcing sustained progress and commitment to student success. The graduation rate for our district schools again exceeded 95%, reflecting continued consistency in student achievement.

The Florida Department of Education announced on January 13, 2026, that all public schools combined, which include charter schools, in Miami-Dade County achieved a record-high graduation rate of 93.1% for the 2024-2025 school year. This marks a 1.3 percentage point increase from last year’s rate of 91.8%, representing the highest graduation rate in history and underscoring a continued upward trend in student achievement.

Below are some highlights:

In 2024-2025, M-DCPS surpassed the statewide graduation rate overall and across all reported subgroups, including Hispanic, Black, White, English Language Learners, Students with Disabilities, and Economically Disadvantaged students.

Hispanic students saw an increase of 1.2 percentage points, rising from 92.4 percent to 93.6 percent, surpassing the state rate of 91.6 percent.

Black students experienced a 1.9 percentage point increase, rising from 87.9 percent to 89.8 percent, surpassing the statewide rate of 89.2 percent.

Students with Disabilities saw a 0.4 percentage point increase, improving from 89.6 percent to 90 percent and exceeding the statewide rate of 89.1 percent.

Economically Disadvantaged students experienced a 1.9 percentage point increase, rising from 91.2 percent to 93.1 percent, surpassing the statewide rate of 89.5 percent.

English Language Learners showed notable growth of 3.9 percentage points, rising from 84.2 percent to 88.1 percent, and surpassing the statewide rate of 86.3 percent.

This milestone reflects M-DCPS’s unwavering commitment to excellence, choice, innovation, and safety, making Miami-Dade County Public Schools your best choice.

