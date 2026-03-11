By Lauren Victoria Burke NNPA Newswire Correspondent

A new global media platform dedicated entirely to civil rights programming has officially launched, marking a significant expansion in how the history and future of social justice are told and preserved.

Civil Rights TV, billed as the world’s first 24-hour television network devoted exclusively to civil rights history, education and equity, is now streaming on the Connect To Your City OTT platform, powered by Connect2OTT.

The network debuted from Selma—a city widely regarded as a cornerstone of the American Civil Rights Movement—symbolizing a bridge between historic struggles and modern storytelling. The launch aims to create a continuous, global conversation around civil rights issues, both past and present.

Civil Rights TV offers round-the-clock programming that includes documentaries, live discussions, news analysis, educational content and cultural storytelling. Organizers say the network is designed to function not only as a digital archive of civil rights history but also as a living platform addressing contemporary challenges.

The effort is backed in part by technology entrepreneur Larry Witherspoon, whose streaming infrastructure has helped bring the network to a global audience. Through Connect2OTT’s platform, Civil Rights TV joins a network of more than 250 live television and radio channels reaching viewers in over 190 countries.

The launch comes at a moment when technology — and access to it — is increasingly viewed through a civil rights lens. As artificial intelligence and digital platforms reshape how information is distributed and consumed, disparities in access to reliable content and infrastructure have become more pronounced.

Civil Rights TV’s creators say the network’s broadcast-efficient OTT architecture is designed to address some of those concerns by reducing bandwidth usage and energy demands while maintaining continuous global streaming.

Beyond its technical ambitions, the network also signals a renewed emphasis on preserving civil rights history through trusted sources. Organizers say Civil Rights TV will rely heavily on the Black Press, long considered one of the most comprehensive archives of Black history and civil rights reporting, to inform its coverage and ensure historical accuracy.

By combining archival depth with modern distribution, Civil Rights TV positions itself as both a historical repository and a forward-looking platform — one intended to shape how civil rights stories are told in the digital and AI-driven era.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the founder of Black Virginia News