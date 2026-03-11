By Lauren Victoria Burke NNPA Newswire Correspondent
A new global media platform dedicated entirely to civil rights programming has officially launched, marking a significant expansion in how the history and future of social justice are told and preserved.
Civil Rights TV, billed as the world’s first 24-hour television network devoted exclusively to civil rights history, education and equity, is now streaming on the Connect To Your City OTT platform, powered by Connect2OTT.
The launch comes at a moment when technology — and access to it — is increasingly viewed through a civil rights lens. As artificial intelligence and digital platforms reshape how information is distributed and consumed, disparities in access to reliable content and infrastructure have become more pronounced.
Civil Rights TV’s creators say the network’s broadcast-efficient OTT architecture is designed to address some of those concerns by reducing bandwidth usage and energy demands while maintaining continuous global streaming.
By combining archival depth with modern distribution, Civil Rights TV positions itself as both a historical repository and a forward-looking platform — one intended to shape how civil rights stories are told in the digital and AI-driven era.
Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the founder of Black Virginia News
