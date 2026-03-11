Miami, FL – The City of Miami today announced the launch of two new permitting initiatives designed to make it faster and easier for residents and businesses to complete projects while maintaining strong safety and compliance standards. The new programs mark an early step in Mayor Eileen Higgins’ effort to cut permitting delays, improve customer service, and deliver a more efficient and predictable process for the people who rely on City Hall. The first program, Same Day No Delay: Walk-Thru Express Review, provides homeowners with the opportunity to receive same-day permit reviews and, in many cases, walk out with an approved permit the same day. Beginning immediately, the service will operate Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Miami Riverside Center. Eligible projects include fences, driveways, windows and doors, roofing, kitchen or bathroom remodels, and minor repairs. The City is also launching the Annual Facilities Permit, a new option for commercial property owners and contractors that allows routine repairs, replacements, and small-scale renovations to be completed under a single year-long permit. The program is designed to reduce administrative delays, help facilities address maintenance issues quickly, and keep buildings operating smoothly while maintaining oversight and compliance with the Florida Building Code. “Miami residents spoke, and I listened. When you are trying to take care of your home or your business, the last thing you should have to worry about is the permitting process,” said Mayor Eileen Higgins. “Getting a simple project approved should not feel like a full-time job. With these new programs, we are making City Hall work better by respecting people’s time and helping residents and businesses move projects forward faster. I want to thank City Manager James Reyes and our incredible City employees for moving quickly, working across departments, and building something that will make a real difference for Miami residents.” “We’re extremely proud of how our leadership team and the different departments were able to come together to launch these programs to better serve our residents and businesses,” said City Manager James Reyes. Together, these initiatives are part of the Higgins administration’s broader effort to modernize City Hall services and deliver a more efficient, predictable permitting process for Miami residents and businesses.