Beloved trailblazer Thelma Vernell Anderson Gibson has died at 99 years old. Gibson died at home on February 11, 2026, surrounded by family and her priest. The 6th of 14 children, Gibson was born on December 17, 1926, to Sweetlon Counts Albury Anderson and Thomas Theodore Anderson in historic Coconut Grove.

Gibson graduated in Feb. 1944 from George Washington Carver High School. Thereafter, she attended Saint Agnes School of Nursing at Saint Augustine’s College in Raleigh, North Carolina. She became a registered nurse in 1947 specializing in operating techniques.

Gibson received many honors, awards and recognition during her lifetime. Her greatest achievement was serving the community, her family and her church, Christ Episcopal Church.

Funeral arrangements are pending.