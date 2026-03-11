Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Center presents Dominique

Morisseau’s powerful Motown-infused drama, “Detroit ’67.” The Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater is proud to announce its upcoming

production of Detroit’ 67, the award-winning play by MacArthur “Genius”

Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau.

on March 6th 2026 , this riveting drama explores a pivotal moment

Opening, this riveting drama explores a pivotal moment

in American history through the lens of a family caught in the crosshairs of

the 1967 Detroit rebellion.

Set in 1967 against a vibrant Motown soundtrack, the story follows siblings

Chelle and Lank, who run an unlicensed “after-hours” joint in their

basement. When they take in a mysterious outsider, personal tensions

collide with the explosive racial unrest unfolding in the streets above.

“Detroit ’67 is more than a history lesson; it’s a story about the resilience of

the human spirit,” says Andre Gainey. “It captures a community grappling

with its future while dancing to the records that defined a generation.”