Marshall L. Davis, Sr. African Heritage Center presents Dominique
Morisseau’s powerful Motown-infused drama, “Detroit ’67.” The Wendell A. Narcisse Performing Arts Theater is proud to announce its upcoming
production of Detroit’ 67, the award-winning play by MacArthur “Genius”
Grant recipient Dominique Morisseau.
Opening on March 6th 2026
, this riveting drama explores a pivotal moment
in American history through the lens of a family caught in the crosshairs of
the 1967 Detroit rebellion.
Set in 1967 against a vibrant Motown soundtrack, the story follows siblings
Chelle and Lank, who run an unlicensed “after-hours” joint in their
basement. When they take in a mysterious outsider, personal tensions
collide with the explosive racial unrest unfolding in the streets above.
“Detroit ’67 is more than a history lesson; it’s a story about the resilience of
the human spirit,” says Andre Gainey. “It captures a community grappling
with its future while dancing to the records that defined a generation.”
